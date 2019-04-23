FlowForma Process Automation 7.2 - Empowering Users to Share Their Process Automation Knowledge Across the Enterprise

DUBLIN, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowForma, the leading digital process automation provider, is pleased to announce the launch of the latest version of its award winning no code process automation tool for Microsoft Office 365, FlowForma 7.2.

FlowForma Process Automation gives you an intuitive tool to automate your business processes, the flexibility to build and adapt processes quickly with an application loved by users and trusted by IT communities. The latest release empowers the enterprise user to collaborate easier, effortlessly share their knowledge across the enterprise and engage external users in their business processes.

The Usage Reports feature enables organizations where there are shared central services, to provide adoption metrics for users so that they have the ability to review user and business unit usage of the FlowForma tool across the enterprise at a glance. Reports can be created to show the usage of FlowForma for a given time period, analyzing the usage by department or user.

The new iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) solution is a set of automated tools for connecting software applications that are deployed in different environments. It provides a cost-effective way for enterprise clients to integrate with any application supported by Microsoft Logic Apps (over 200 apps supported).

The new Licensing feature facilitates enterprise users in that they can have unlimited app sites within a tenancy (they are only limited by the number of users across their entire tenant). "The new features available in this latest release of the FlowForma Process Automation tool add increased functionality that strengthen FlowForma's appeal to larger organizations, facilitating complex multi-phase deployments in environments where the FlowForma tool is the end-user Digital Process Automation platform in a large enterprise architecture, for example," said Paul Stone, Product Evangelist at FlowForma.

FlowForma is an exclusively no code process automation tool and has the unique ability to link the customer's external process to their internal process with its Engage product.

FlowForma Engage

FlowForma Engage empowers you to engage external users in your business processes such as vetting processes.

Imagine enabling external parties such as suppliers, customers and external stakeholders (including the general public) to input to your business processes. FlowForma Engage enables you to do just this.

Step into a world where customers can complete steps in an insurance policy renewal, or members of the public can kick off an e-Vetting process online, or suppliers can input to your supply chain process. Request a demo of Engage, a tool to enable your external users to securely and seamlessly complete steps within your business processes.

FlowForma Process Automation is designed to be configured by the people who understand your business need. Business consultants, power users, business analysts are all examples of people who use our Flow Designer tool to quickly create complete solutions on the SharePoint platform.

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365 has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award-winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with over 150,000 users across America, Europe and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in Boston and London and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

