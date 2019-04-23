sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,865 Euro		+2,88
+7,20 %
WKN: A140QA ISIN: CA1380351009 Ticker-Symbol: 11L1 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,714
42,829
18:51
42,775
42,895
18:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACREAGE HOLDINGS INC
ACREAGE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACREAGE HOLDINGS INC19,61-1,28 %
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION42,865+7,20 %