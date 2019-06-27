Acreage Holdings, Inc.: Acreage Implements Previously Announced Plan of Arrangement with Canopy Growth

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. ("Acreage") (CSE:ACRG.U) (OTC: ACRGF) (FSE: 0ZV) is pleased to announce the implementation of its previously announced arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) with Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth") (TSX:WEED) (NYSE:CGC) (the "Arrangement").



Pursuant to the Arrangement, Canopy Growth received an option (the "Canopy Growth Call Option") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Acreage (each, an "Acreage Share"), with a requirement to do so, upon a change in federal laws in the United States to permit the general cultivation, distribution and possession of marijuana (as defined in the relevant legislation) or to remove the regulation of such activities from the federal laws of the United States (the "Triggering Event"), subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Canopy Growth is permitted to waive the Triggering Event.

Holders of subordinate voting shares of Acreage and certain securities convertible or exchangeable into subordinate voting shares of Acreage as of the close of business on June 26, 2019, are entitled to receive approximately $2.63, being their pro rata portion of US$300,000,000 (the "Option Premium") paid by Canopy Growth to such persons as consideration for granting the Canopy Growth Call Option. It is expected that the Option Premium will be distributed to such holders of record on or before July 3, 2019.

Acreage will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity and to conduct its business independently, subject to compliance with certain covenants and the subordinate voting shares of Acreage will remain listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTCQX and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Upon the occurrence or waiver of the Triggering Event, Canopy Growth will exercise the Canopy Growth Call Option and, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions, acquire (the "Acquisition") each of the subordinate voting shares in exchange for the payment of 0.5818 of a common share of Canopy Growth per subordinate voting share (subject to adjustment). If the Acquisition is completed, Canopy Growth will acquire all of the shares of Acreage, Acreage will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canopy Growth and Canopy Growth will continue the operations of Canopy Growth and Acreage on a combined basis.

Acreage believes that the Arrangement will deliver significant benefits that will help accelerate its growth across the United States powered by the expertise of the world's leading cannabis company. In turn, upon the Acquisition, Canopy Growth shareholders will benefit from a national turnkey platform in the United States.

About Acreage

Headquartered in New York City, Acreage is the largest vertically integrated, multi-state owner of cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses, according to publicly available information. Acreage owns licenses to operate or has management or consulting services agreements in place with license holders to assist in operations in 20 states (including pending acquisitions) with a population of approximately 180 million Americans, and an estimated 2022 total addressable market of more than $17 billion in legal cannabis sales, according to Arcview Market Research. Acreage is dedicated to building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused branded cannabis experience. Acreage's national retail store brand, The Botanist, debuted in 2018.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Acreage or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated date for distribution of the Option Premium, the ongoing operations of Acreage and continued listing of the subordinate voting shares of Acreage, the outcome of the Acquisition; the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement and the Acquisition to Acreage and its securityholders; and the impact of the Acquisition and anticipated growth of Acreage.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including assumptions as to the expected timing for payment of the Option Premium; the occurrence or waiver of the Triggering Event; the ability of Acreage and Canopy Growth to satisfy, in a timely manner, the conditions to closing following the occurrence or waiver of the Triggering Event; other expectations and assumptions concerning the Acquisition; and such risks contained in the management information circular of Acreage dated May 17, 2019 and in Acreage's annual information form dated April 24, 2019 and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on Acreage's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

In respect of the forward-looking statements and information concerning the anticipated benefits and completion of the Acquisition, Acreage has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that they believe are reasonable at this time. Although Acreage believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Acreage does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that the Acquisition, including the Triggering Event, will occur, or that it will occur on the terms and conditions contemplated in this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular of Acreage dated May 17, 2019, any information released or received with respect to the Arrangement or the Acquisition may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.