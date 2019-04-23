RED ROCK SECURED: Red Rock Secured Introduces Home Delivery Gold IRA Program

Red Rock Secured is a client-focused investment firm dedicated to protecting clients' retirement accounts by providing physical and secured assets such as gold, silver, platinum and palladium.

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Red Rock Secured is launching an exciting new product in 2019: the Home Delivery Gold IRA Program. Through Red Rock Secured's Home Delivery Gold IRA Program, Red Rock Secured assists clients in completing a tax-free and penalty-free transfer of their existing assets to a self-directed IRA. Following this, clients receive a safe and secure delivery of physical gold and/or silver, which they then store in an IRS-approved location.

'Our Home Delivery Gold IRA Program allows clients to take full control of their assets with as much assistance from our team as they require,' says Sean Kelly, CEO of Red Rock Secured. 'By transferring their assets into physical assets, our clients better position themselves for lifelong financial security, free from worry about the depletion of their assets following a market crash similar to 2008's,' Kelly adds.

To participate in the program, clients engage in a four-step process. First, they set up a self-directed IRA which allows them to legally hold precious metals and other non-traditional assets. This allows clients to then convert their assets from their existing accounts tax and penalty free. Following this, clients create an LLC which allows them to store precious metals in an IRS-approved facility such as a safety deposit box.

Clients then buy all shares of their LLC using IRA funds, which ensures that all funds are still considered retirement funds. Last of all, clients then purchase metal investments, accept delivery of these investments at home and store them at their discretion.

'The Red Rock Secured team is standing by to assist clients every step of the way,' says Kelly. 'We understand that your retirement assets are extremely important, and we do not take our role in assisting clients with managing these funds lightly.'

