INVENTIVA: Inventiva to present new results of its YAP-TEAD oncology program at the AACR Special Conference on The Hippo Pathway

New study evaluated Inventiva's YAP-TEAD inhibitors in the treatment of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM)



Study results show the potential of Inventiva's compounds to significantly reduce tumor growth, attenuate multidrug resistance and re-sensitize chemo-resistant cancer cells

Daix (France), April 23, 2019 - Inventiva (Euronext: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of diseases in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology, today announced that the abstract on the evaluation of its YAP-TEAD Protein-Protein Interaction inhibitors for treating Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM) submitted to the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) has been accepted for a poster presentation at the upcoming AACR Special Conference on The Hippo Pathway: Signaling, Cancer, and Beyond (May 8-11, 2019, San Diego, California).

The study, which aimed at supporting a multi-pronged approach to treat MPM, will be presented by Anne Soudé, Senior Scientist in charge of the YAP-TEAD program at Inventiva. Amongst other results, the study showed that Inventiva's YAP-TEAD inhibitors significantly reduced tumor growth in MPM xenograft and orthotopic models. In addition, synergistic effects were seen in a three dimensional spheroid model suggesting that the Company's YAP-TEAD inhibitors, when used in combination with existing chemotherapeutics, could attenuate multidrug resistance and re-sensitize chemo-resistant cancer cells.

Following these promising results, Inventiva has decided to expand its studies to other cancer indications as well as other combination strategies where standard of care agents are proven to be ineffective and where YAP is activated. Moreover, Inventiva is planning to study the capacity of its compounds to overcome immune evasion, another common challenge in treating cancer where the tumor is not recognized and eliminated by the immune system.

Pierre Broqua, Chief Scientific Officer and cofounder of Inventiva, commented:"These new results reinforce the rationale that our YAP-TEAD inhibitors could constitute a relevant approach to treat mesothelioma. We are particularly excited by the potential of our compounds to attenuate drug resistance in several cancers through an efficacious combination with standard of care. We are currently in the process of selecting a drug candidate for our oncology program and look forward to entering its pre-clinical development later this year."

The abstract, which is entitled "Discovery of YAP-TEAD Protein-Protein Interaction inhibitors (PPI) for treating Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM)", will be presented on Friday, May 10, 2019.

The details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract title: "Discovery of YAP-TEAD Protein-Protein Interaction inhibitors (PPI) for treating Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM)" Session: Poster Session B Speaker: Anne Soudé, Senior Scientist in charge of target identification and validation, Inventiva Date: Friday, May 10, 2019 Time: 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm (Pacific Daylight Time) Location: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel, San Diego, California Event: "AACR Special Conference on The Hippo Pathway: Signaling, Cancer, and Beyond"





About the YAP-TEAD program

The YAP-TEAD program aims to disrupt the interaction between yes-associated protein, or YAP, and transcription enhancer associated domain transcription factors, or TEAD, which occurs along the Hippo signaling pathway and which plays a key role in the oncogenic process. The Hippo signaling pathway is involved in the processes of cell differentiation and proliferation, tissue growth and organ size. Dysregulation along the Hippo signaling pathway has been associated with drug resistance, immune evasion, tumor growth and metastases. A great variety of cancers, particularly malignant mesothelioma, as well as lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatoblastoma, as well as fibrotic diseases, are displaying a dysfunction of the Hippo pathway.

In pre-clinical studies, Inventiva's compounds prevented the formation of the YAP/TEAD transcriptional complex, reduced the expression of YAP/TEAD target genes and displayed anti-proliferative effects in cancer cell lines the proliferation of which is controlled by the Hippo signaling pathway, both as a monotherapy and in combination with approved cancer therapies. Furthermore, in xenograft models of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM), the compounds produced significant tumor regression after oral administration.

Inventiva is currently in the process of selecting a clinical drug candidate for its oncology program, which it anticipates entering pre-clinical development later this year.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates - lanifibranor and odiparcil - in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") and mucopolysaccharidosis ("MPS"), respectively, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease. Inventiva is currently evaluating lanifibranor in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of this disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical-stage asset, for the treatment of patients with MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. The Company is currently investigating odiparcil in a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with the MPS VI subtype.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program and is advancing pre-clinical programs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis ("IPF") in collaboration with AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim respectively. AbbVie is investigating ABBV-157, a clinical development candidate resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva, in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis. Both collaborations entitle Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the partnerships.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris

Contacts

Inventiva

Frédéric Cren

Chairman & CEO

info@inventivapharma.com

+33 3 80 44 75 00





Brunswick Group

Yannick Tetzlaff /

Tristan Roquet Montegon

Media relations

inventiva@brunswickgroup.com (mailto:inventiva@brunswickgroup.com)

+33 1 53 96 83 83





LifeSci Advisors

Monique Kosse

Investor relations

monique@lifesciadvisors.com (mailto:monique@lifesciadvisors.com)

+1 212 915 3820

Important Notice

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates with respect to the clinical development plans, business and regulatory strategy, and anticipated future performance of Inventiva and of the market in which it operates. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will" and "continue" and similar expressions. Such statements are not historical facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond Inventiva's control. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. Therefore, actual results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates.Given these uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of this press release.Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the "Document de référence" filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on April 12, 2019 under

n° R.19-006 for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties.

Inventiva has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Inventiva accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

Attachment