RED ROCK SECURED: Red Rock Secured Launches Gold TSP Program

Red Rock Secured is a client-focused investment firm dedicated to protecting clients' retirement accounts by providing physical and secured assets such as gold, silver, platinum and palladium.

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Red Rock Secured is excited to announce the launch of its Red Rock Gold TSP Plan in 2019. A Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) is a defined contribution plan for U.S. civil service employees, retirees and members of uniformed services. Red Rock Secured is offering a leading-edge Gold TSP Plan, which is aimed at better protecting clients in the event of a future market correction.

'Red Rock Secured's Gold TSP Plan will protect hard-working families from a loss of hard-earned income should the markets ever crash as they did in 2008,' Red Rock Secured's CEO Sean Kelly explains. 'Many people don't even realize they qualify for a tax-free, penalty-free transfer out of their current TSP accounts.'

Red Rock Secured is dedicated to protecting clients' retirement assets by offering premium and secure products and adhering to a 'never zero' policy, meaning that a client's portfolio will never go to zero when they invest in Red Rock Secured.

'With the launch of our new Gold TSP Plan, we're able to offer a highly unique and valuable product to clients which is aimed at better protecting their assets,' Kelly says.

Red Rock Secured is dedicated to protecting client assets and providing premium client care, education and communication. Red Rock Secured also focuses on creating a diversified portfolio to best secure and grow client investments.

ABOUT RED ROCK SECURED

Red Rock Secured is focused on protecting clients' IRA/401K and all qualifying tax deferred retirement accounts by placing them in assets such as precious metals which can never be depleted to zero. Red Rock Secured currently employs close to 50 staff members and affiliates, who are gold and precious metal experts, equipped to help you best understand Gold IRAs and TSPs. Red Rock Secured has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. They have also received an AAA rating with the Business Consumer Alliance and has been accredited by Consumer Affairs.

