Mopria Print Service listed in MobileIron MarketPlace of integrated solutions for mobile enterprise

The Mopria Alliance, a global non-profit membership organization providing universal standards and solutions for print and scan, today announced that its Mopria Print Service app for Android is now available for easy integration into Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solutions, and is available on the MobileIron MarketPlace. Now IT departments using MobileIron solutions can easily offer and account for mobile printing across their enterprise, providing an essential enterprise function for an increasingly mobile workforce.

MobileIron's listing means users of their UEM solution can download Mopria Print Service with confidence and that it will work within their secure enterprise ecosystem.

"With the listing of Mopria Print Service on MobileIron's MarketPlace, IT admins can be sure that their enterprise users are printing documents seamlessly and securely across multiple printer brands," said Greg Kuziej, Chairman of the Board at the Mopria Alliance. "Mobile printing is one of the benefits of mobility that employees have come to expect in the digital workplace, and this offers administrators a way to cater to those preferences while ensuring policy compliance."

To ensure simple configuration and a secure mobile app, Mopria Alliance has adopted the AppConfig security framework in the Mopria Print Service for easy integration into any UEM solution. These under-the-hood changes simplify the process of configuring the Mopria Print Service so that IT admins can easily add a bevy of desirable enterprise features, including:

Print settings such as color or black, number of copies, double-sided printing, paper size, page range, media type, orientation, punching, folding and stapling, and the ability to enforce print policies tied to those settings.

Security features like user authentication and PIN printing, which requires users to enter a PIN before a document prints to ensure that the document is physically retrieved instead of sitting unattended at the printer.

Accounting features that ease the reporting and tracking of use of printer resources.

Users can download Mopria Print Service from the Google Play store, or directly from the Mopria website.

The Mopria Alliance was founded by Canon, HP, Samsung and Xerox, and the nonprofit membership organization has since grown to 22 members, representing the worldwide print and scan business. In addition to the founding companies, the Mopria Alliance today includes Adobe, Brother, Epson, EFI, Fuji Xerox, Huawei, Konica Minolta, Kyocera, Lexmark, Microsoft, OKI Data, Pantum, Primax, Qualcomm, Ricoh, Sharp, Toshiba and YSoft.

About the Mopria Alliance

The Mopria Alliance is a non-profit membership organization of leading global technology companies with the mission of providing universal standards and solutions for print and scan. With a focus on mobility and modern productivity trends, Mopria technology is used to allow users to interact intuitively and seamlessly with a printer, multi-function printer or scanner, regardless of brand. Learn more at www.mopria.org. Print. Scan. Go.

