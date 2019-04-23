Partnership provides new solutions for customers with high-performance computing requirements

U.S. technology provider VCINITY and French IT specialist 2CRSI (Paris:2CRSI), have announced a new partnership. 2CRSI adds VCINITY to its product portfolio to provide a solution to solve challenges of data access across global distances.

Vcinity, an emerging data access-on-demand technology provider, has a unique approach to handling data. Its technology gives customers the choice to remotely access and manipulate large datasets without moving them or allow extremely high-speed transfer across long distances. Data has big implications on the economy of enterprise IT resources including compute, storage and network, and Vcinity's technology enables customers to leverage the full value of data assets while significantly reducing operating costs.

By seamlessly integrating with 2CRSI's high-quality, efficient, reliable storage and computing solutions, Vcinity unifies custom-built clusters for ultra-fast performance across any distance. With a very impressive demonstration at 2CRSI's booth during the SC18 in Dallas, Vcinity proved that distance is no longer a barrier for global collaboration and IT deployments.

Adrien Badina, Innovation Director of 2CRSI, commented: "We are delighted to provide a unique product that can enable our customers to manipulate remote data with a dedicated link as if it were on their desktop. It is fast and secure, just impressive!"

About 2CRSI

Based in Strasbourg, and with subsidiaries in Manchester, Dubai and San Jose at the heart of America's Silicon Valley, 2CRSI specialises in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance computer servers. The Group already has more than 100 customers in 25 countries, to whom it has supplied innovative processing, storage and data transfer solutions. In 2018, the 2CRSI Group had consolidated revenue of €65.2m, multiplied by 2.1, with an EBITDA margin rate of 9.4%.

For more information: www.2crsi.fr

About VCINITY

Vcinity, Inc. enables global enterprises to turn their data into a strategic advantage through unbounded access to data anywhere, anytime. With our patented data access-on-demand solutions, enterprises can make leaps forward in digital transformation, business agility, productivity, revenue and operational scalability and efficiency. Information about Vcinity can be found at www.vcinity.io

