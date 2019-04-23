PRESS RELEASE

NAGRA and PT LinkNet in Indonesia extend content

protection partnership to cardless hybrid Android TV service

NAGRA Protect cardless content protection solution to secure the operator's pay-TV service on new hybrid broadcast/OTT cable set-top boxes

Solution enables the operator's transition from a card-based to cardless system providing the highest level of security

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, April 23, 2019 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announced today that PT LinkNet, a leading provider of cable television and high speed broadband internet services in Indonesia, has selected NAGRA Protect cardless content protection technology to secure its new hybrid broadcast and Android TV-based OTT service.

"As a longstanding partner to LinkNet, NAGRA was the natural choice when the time came to evolve our platform to a cardless system," said Desmond POON, Chief Product and Technology Officer, LinkNet. "This transition enables us to seamlessly deliver new services to our subscribers, by combining the best of our broadcast cable platform and the best of an Android TV OTT service."

"We're excited to extend our partnership with LinkNet and help them evolve their systems to a cardless platform fit for hybrid Android TV deployments," said Stephane Le Dreau, Senior Vice President Sales & Services APAC at NAGRA. "With NAGRA Protect, they are able to benefit from a proven security solution that enables them to address the new needs of their customer base and extend their TV services to any screen while giving them the peace of mind that their premium content remains secure on any device, including Android TV."

NAGRA Protect supports the transition from card-based to cardless systems. It provides an unprecedented level of security for a software-based solution, leveraging either NAGRA NOCS (NAGRA on-chip security) or chipset Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs). NAGRA Protect adheres to MovieLabs requirements for Enhanced Content Protection for distributing 4K/HDR or early-release content. NAGRA Protect has the largest certified system-on-chip (SOC) and set-top box partner network enabling more freedom of choice for service providers when selecting the chip and set-top box that best fits their needs.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company offers content providers and DTV service providers worldwide secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com (https://dtv.nagra.com/) for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski (https://twitter.com/nagrakudelski?lang=en). (https://twitter.com/nagrakudelski?lang=en)

Contacts

Ivan Schnider

Marketing Communications

+41 21 732 09 40

ivan.schnider@nagra.com

Anita Pang

Marketing Communications

+65 6829 0811

anita.pang@nagra.com (http://anita.pang@nagra.com)