Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on the key trends in data mining. The process of digging through data to discover hidden patterns and predict future outcomes has a long history. The exponential rise in data volumes has resulted in a new revolution in the field of data and analytics. However, the technological advancements have enabled us to move beyond manual, time-consuming practices to quick and automated data analysis.

As a result, data mining is now a key aspect of research and strategy building that helps businesses to gather meaningful information and insights from existing data. Retailers, banks, manufacturers, and insurers, among others, are using data mining to discover relationships among everything from price optimization, promotions and demographics to how the economy, risk, competition and social media are affecting their business models, revenues, and customer relationships.

"Data mining is the process of finding anomalies, patterns, and correlations within large data sets to predict future outcomes," says an advanced analytics expert from Quantzig.

Trends in Data Mining

Multimedia Data Mining

Multimedia data mining is one of the latest trends in data mining that has witnessed widespread adoption owing to its ability to capture and analyze data. It revolves around the extraction and analysis of data obtained from diverse multimedia sources such as text, hypertext, video, audio, and images.



Ubiquitous Data Mining

Ubiquitous data mining revolves around mining data from mobile and handheld devices. It offers new opportunities for pricing, product development, and customer experience management.

Spatial and Geographic Data Mining

Geographic and spatial data mining can help reveal various aspects of datasets such as distance and topology. This finds widespread usage in geographic information systems and navigation-based applications.

