Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 April to 19 April 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market identifier
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|15/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|93,3462
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|16/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|94,3961
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|17/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|2000
|95,2984
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|18/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|2000
|94,8613
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|19/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|0
|0
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|10,000
|94,3546
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190423005753/en/
Contacts:
Arkema