In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 April to 19 April 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 15/04/2019 FR0010313833 3000 93,3462 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 16/04/2019 FR0010313833 3000 94,3961 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 17/04/2019 FR0010313833 2000 95,2984 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 18/04/2019 FR0010313833 2000 94,8613 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 19/04/2019 FR0010313833 0 0 XPAR TOTAL 10,000 94,3546

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

