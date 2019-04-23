Greg Fishman Honored By Florida Advocacy Group

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Greg Fishman, President and CEO of debt-resolution company Resolvly, was recently recognized by a South Florida family advocacy group, Families Against Court Travesties, Inc. (FACT).

The group honored Greg Fishman for his continued support of their effort to help families who face negative legal judgments by local and state family courts and often don't have any financial resources to fight for their rights.

Mr. Fishman's regular monetary and service contributions to FACT have been a consequential factor in the group's ability to assist thousands of Florida residents who have nowhere to turn when legal problems, and court costs, pile up.

Greg Fishman's long career as a corporate leader and advocate for all sorts of underprivileged groups and individuals began when he was not yet 20 years old, in the chemical manufacturing industry, where he worked his way up to corporate vice president within a short time. For the nearly three decades after that achievement, Mr. Fishman continued to work for the company, even after purchasing it from its prior owner.

When the time came to send his own children to college, the single father relocated to Florida where he found huge success in the automotive sales sector, helping the dealership he was associated with earn the title of top sales producer in the entire U.S. market.

A chance encounter at the dealership led Mr. Fishman to consider using his skills in the financial services industry helping people resolve their indebtedness without filing for bankruptcy. In a short amount of time, Greg Fishman acquired industry certifications, including a Series 07 license, and began working full-time in the debt-resolution field, eventually forming his own company that he continues to helm, Resolvly.

In the meantime, Greg Fishman's personal devotion to the underdog, primarily to citizens who have little more than a willingness to turn their lives around financially, has led him to give his strong support to dozens of charitable and social service entities.

Today, Mr. Fishman supports a wide range of philanthropic and social service efforts, many of which are centered on helping those who are in dire personal and financial circumstances. Those organizations include South Palm Beach County's branch of NOW, Dharamsala Animal Rescue, the Milagro Center and its Children's Academy, and events like the Skin Cancer Walk and Run for the Cure.

Mr. Fishman has never stopped in his quest to help all people who are in need. His financial expertise in the debt-resolution industry has allowed his own company, Resolvly, to lend support to clients who need legal help, financial literacy training and life coaching. His organization is a broad-based entity that provides not only debt-counseling, debt-resolution and legal services, but appoints an attorney to handle the legal details of each case that company takes on. This broad sweep approach has set Greg Fishman's company apart from others in the financial resolution sector.

Above all, Mr. Fishman has accumulated an impressive record of social service recognition from a diverse group of agencies, corporations, charitable organizations and human rights advocates. His continued quest to make sure that society's neediest members get the help they need is at the core of Greg Fishman's daily professional life.

This is only the latest in a long series of official accolades and service-recognition achievements that Mr. Greg Fishman has received from local and national organizations that advocate for individuals and families who need legal, financial or personal assistance but have no resources of their own.

Currently, Greg Fishman resides in Florida running the day-to-day operations, as President and CEO or Resolvly, a company he founded to help those who seek a commonsense alternative to bankruptcy via debt resolution.

