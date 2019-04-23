Regulatory News:

On Friday 19 April, Orano and the Urbasolar group finalized the sale of part of the Miramas former industrial site. The transaction covers the 15.5-hectare western half of the site, which by 2020 will be home to a photovoltaic solar power plant with a maximum power of almost 13 MW.

This sale marks the end of a process that began in the mid-2000s with the dismantling of the workshops and industrial equipment at the Miramas site. These operations also involved cleaning up the land by treating 100,000 metric tons of earth. The project was completed in 2016.

The sale of the land to Urbasolar forms part of Orano's strategy to generate value from its land assets and reindustrialize sites that are no longer intended for new nuclear activities.

The Miramas site is therefore entering a new phase in its history, which has been rooted in industry since the early 20th century.

As for the eastern zone of the site, which is the same size, discussions are under way with a major regional economic stakeholder with a view to eventually introducing new industrial activities there.

Alain Vandercruyssen, Director of the Orano Dismantling and Services business, expressed his satisfaction at seeing the conclusion of this project which "testifies to the strong involvement of the teams and the responsible commitment made by Orano to regenerate its former industrial facilities. This approach also illustrates the know-how of the group throughout the whole dismantling value chain, from engineering studies to land sales, including the supervision and execution of operations on the ground

"We are particularly attached to this project to regenerate a former industrial site by setting up an innovative solar plant, which will set an example as part of the drive to develop low-carbon energy in our regions," commented Stéphanie Andrieu and Arnaud Mine, respectively CEO and President of Urbasolar.

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from extraction to dismantling, as well as conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low-carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About Urbasolar

The Urbasolar group is the leading independent specialist in photovoltaic power in France. It acts as the key partner for local authorities and businesses in the distribution of this technology, which will be required to play a vital role in providing electrical power for people throughout the world.

2017/2018 revenue: 108 million euros, including electricity sales (to April)

Founding member of PV Cycle France (2014)

ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and AQPV-General Contractor certification

2018 winner of the Grand Prize for Fastest-Growing Companies in the Greentech and Energies category

2017 recipient of the Green and Blue Growth Trophy awarded by the French government

Ranked among the 150 highest-performing medium-sized companies in France in 2014 and 2015 by the magazine L'Express

2012 winner of the Deloitte Fast 50 Energy and Greentech Award

10th European Greentech company in the 2012 Deloitte Fast 500 ranking

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190423005771/en/

Contacts:

Press Office

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group

Investor relations

Stéphanie Delon

investors@orano.group

Press Contact:

Sophie Couve

couve.sophie@urbasolar.com

+33 (0)7 79 86 26 48