Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ALD ALD: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2018 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 23-Apr-2019 / 18:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE ALD Registration document Paris, 23 April 2019 AVAILABILITY OF THE 2018 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT ALD informs the public that the 2018 Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 23 April 2019. The 2018 Registration Document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the "Regulated information" section on ALD's corporate website (www.aldautomotive.com [1]) and on the AMF's website. Press contact: Stephanie Jonville +33 (0)1 42 14 38 99 stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com ALD ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business. With 6,500 employees worldwide, ALD manages 1.66 million vehicles (at end December 2018). ALD is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and its share is included in the SBF120 index. ALD's controlling shareholder is Societe Generale. For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @ALDAutomotive [2] or visit www.aldautomotive.com [3]. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2018 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VIXECXFCLA [4] Language: English Company: ALD 1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 92500 Rueil-Malmaison France Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/ ISIN: FR0013258662 Euronext ALD Ticker: AMF Category: Terms of availability of a registration document or its updates EQS News ID: 802551 End of Announcement EQS News Service 802551 23-Apr-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a3244e9257266a2599a2dac5ffcd29d7&application_id=802551&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=188f6ba722ee5c967a96792b3383430d&application_id=802551&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8512290631f9f8899d5ca349809e3a89&application_id=802551&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ff16bb0b891e4ab5dbbd511cc59f9f1&application_id=802551&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2019 12:26 ET (16:26 GMT)