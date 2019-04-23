Business Reporter: Sustainability Accounts for Brand Loyalty

LONDON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Label Solutions utilises Intelligen, a sophisticated patented product re-engineering process that ensures brand labels and packaging maximise raw - material utilisation and minimise wastage.

Millennial and Generation Z consumers seek three qualities whenever they purchase - value, sustainability and an experience. With an ever-growing abundance of option, brands need to exert more effort in attaining brand loyalty and resonating with the increasingly conscious consumer.

Brands such as Muji and M&S are leading examples with their use of sustainable materials to reduce environmental impact. However, many brands are not equipped with label and packaging design knowledge. This often results in paying more than what is necessary with waste raw material ending up in landfills.

ITL's Intelligen process manages the cost of production, passing these savings back to the customer. A stronger focus on sustainability, value and experience not only increases the chances of brand loyalty, but enables we save money and live more sustainably.

Learn more about ITL's sophisticated patented product re-engineering process with Business Reporter.

