ACCESSWIRE

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Invite Thursday 9th May 2019

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its First Quarter 2019 earnings on Thursday 9th May 2019.

Dr Jalal Bagherli (CEO) and Wissam Jabre (CFO) will host a conference call on the day of results.

The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 07.30 (London) / 08.30 (Frankfurt).

To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below.

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/1734/dialog-semiconductor-2019-q1-results/

In parallel to the call, the analyst presentation will be available at:

http://webcast.openbriefing.com/semiconductor_q1_results_09052018/

A replay will be posted on the Dialog website four hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available at https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/results-center

If you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Charlotte Phillipson at charlotte.phillipson@fticonsulting.com

We hope you can join us and we look forward to welcoming you to the call on the day.

Contact:

Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/542706/Dialog-Semiconductor-Plc-First-Quarter-2019-Earnings-Call-Invite-Thursday-9th-May-2019


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE