Business Reporter: The Final Piece to the Supply Chain Puzzle

LONDON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olivehorse, a specialist supply chain planning consultancy, helps organisations navigate the capricious landscape of digital transformation. Their mission is geared towards helping these organisations get the strongest ROI from their current and future supply chain planning investments.

"Industries are becoming more individualised and need to react with greater speed than ever before" says Ross Perks, Business Development manager at Olivehorse. With a heavy reliance on siloed data and other outdated systems of management, many companies are still not achieving their full potential. Ross asserts that amalgamating data from all parts of the business into one unified system can action effective change within an organisation.

However, Olivehorse understands that a one size fits all approach would be ineffective due to the idiosyncrasies that bestow each organisation. They begin by creating a roadmap, enabling each company to understand the most valuable technologies for its business and the most efficient path to implementation. By delivering a personalised and collaborative service, clients can evolve their supply chain management with a bespoke programme that tends to their needs.

