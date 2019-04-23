Banks Learn How to Tap Sustainable Profit From The Gold Rush In Transaction Banking

The iGTB Oxford School achieved an unheard-of 94.4% Net Promoter Score (NPS) from participants from 21 banks around the world, who join over 175 alumni

LONDON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), part of Intellect Design Arena, the fastest growing financial tech product company with a CAGR of more than 21% over three years, today announced that its fifth iGTB Oxford School of Transaction Banking proved a phenomenal success with overwhelmingly positive feedback, an unprecedented NPS score of 94.4% and an average 4.6/5 session rating. 67% of the participants (2 in every 3) giving the maximum 10/10 for recommending this course is testament to the recognition the Oxford School now has as the benchmark corporate course on global transaction banking for banking leaders.This senior, by-invitation school, with a curriculum including maturity levels and design thinking set by Andrew England, Strategy Director, iGTB, attracted a cohort of senior bankers from 21 banks worldwide, who join the existing community of now over 175 alumni.

In the words of the participants:

"Delighted to join Andrew England and iGTB in Oxford to open their Transaction Banking course. It's important to design this business well because the best transaction businesses adopt leading edge technology and work with the top partners in the market to power the earnings of their banks." Ann Cairns, Executive Vice Chairman, Mastercard

"It was amazing, it far exceeded my expectations…this was an amazing introduction. I got to see some of the world's leaders in transaction banking speak. Someone like Andrew - to teach transaction banking in three days - almost impossible!" Vipul Lalka, VP Enterprise Payments Platform & Capabilities, TD Bank.

"Inspirational and insightful speakers…excellent content that is extremely engaging and real world applicable." Holly Caetano Alves de Castro, Head of Commercial Operations, Investec.

"I learned that there is elegance in simplicity in TB and I found that the group activities were an excellent way of drawing in different experiences…we could tackle a particular problem in perhaps a unique way that not any of us individually would have discovered on our own." JD Penner, Senior Director, Cash Management and Payment Solutions, Commercial Solutions, CIBC.

"It was a wonderful experience; I learnt a lot and met many interesting people. Thank you!" Henrik Lang, Managing Director, Head of Liquidity, Global Transaction Services, EMEA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"The School is one of the most unbelievable experiences of any banker's life! It takes us to new heights, it stretches our creativity and it definitely makes us think differently."Mirka Skrzypczak, Head of Working Capital & Trade Products, NatWest.

"Power of networking, before everything else, probably the best training I've ever been on." Katarzyna Bajerowska, President of the Management Board, mFactoring.

"Great experience!...You've done a great job putting this programme in place, so I strongly recommend it." Patrik Havander, Head of TxB Strategy & Commercial Excellence, Nordea.

The need for skilled execution has never been higher with transaction banking growth in 2019 still strong at 9% and double digits in major banks.*The course brought forthintensely practical considerations for banks to help them capitalise on the opportunity. As well as the taught curriculum and participant exercises, the School, again helmed by Ted Roosevelt Malloch, CEO, The Roosevelt Group, was made more powerful through the insightful opening address by Ann Cairns, Executive Vice Chairman, Mastercard, from practitioner case studies and insights shared by Barclays, ING, Nordea, CIBCand Emirates NBD, from sessions led by Dr Tobias Miarka, MD, Greenwich Associates, Graham Hutchings, CEO, Oxford Analytica, Rupert Gather, Executive Chairman, InvestUK and closing graduation dinner speaker Michael Harte, COO, Santander UK.

Manish Maakan, CEO of iGTB, said: "With fintechs coming up with numerous ideas, innovations happening rapidly around the world both in developing and developed countries and bank specialisation on the increase, it has become imperative to have and share best practice worldwide for executing a complex, high potential business like Transaction Banking where technology is a serious enabler. The School's curriculum addresses this square on, equipping senior transaction bankers with an edge in successfully running their franchise."iGTB are committed to raising best practice intransaction banking, and are looking ahead to the next two Schools, starting on 19 June, 2019 in Singapore and 22 April, 2020, again back in Oxford.

About the Oxford School of Transaction Banking

The school, founded in 2016, has the aim of helping senior transaction bankers to run, day-to-day, a successful transaction banking franchise. It is open by invitation only to heads of cash management, payments, liquidity, trade finance, supply chain finance (or equivalents) or above, in banks anywhere in the world. It is an intensive course based on Design Thinking, featuring a curriculum based on a three-level maturity model and six design levers, exercises where scholars practise using Design Thinking on real case studies, case studies of specific banks presented by the leaders in the banks who executed them, with additional speakers covering digital, economics, CEO attitudes, and marketing. The school takes place currently twice a year, once in the prestigious Rhodes House, Oxford, finishing at the exclusive Oxford and Cambridge Club in London, and once in Singapore at the Fullerton Hotel, and also features a networking and cultural programme including a private tour of Oxford. Finally, alumni have private access to an alumnus web site allowing sharing of experiences and learning and featuring prime content on transaction banking. The course ran between 3 and 5 April, 2019 and continues to be sponsored by iGTB, with both iGTB and the Roosevelt Group formulating and moderating it.

The course's curriculum is designed by Andrew England, Strategy Director, iGTB and Intellect board member, with the aim of teaching "how to run a successful and profitable transaction banking franchise." Andrew was formerly Senior Advisor on Transaction Banking for McKinsey and previously led the global Transaction Banking business for the Lloyds Banking Group, after similar roles previously in Unicredit and Deutsche Bank.

About Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a specialist in applying true digital technologies, is the world's first full spectrum Banking and Insurance technology products company, across Global Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), Risk, Treasury and Markets, and Insurance. With over 25 years of deep domain expertise, Intellect is the brand that progressive financial institutions rely on for digital transformation initiatives.

Intellect pioneered Design Thinking for cutting-edge products and solutions for Banking and Insurance, with design being the company's key differentiator in enabling digital transformation. FinTech 8012, the world's first design centre for Financial Technology, reflects Intellect's commitment to continuous and impactful innovation to address the growing need for digital transformation. Intellect generates annual revenues of more than USD 169 million, serving more than 240 customers through offices in 40+ countries and with a diverse workforce of more than 4,000 solution architects, domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs around the world.

For further information on the organisation and its solutions, please visit intellectdesign.com. For information on the solutions for global transaction banking, please visit igtb.com.

* 9% growth in transaction banking revenues and 21% growth in HSBC cash and liquidity in 2018 and 16% in growth in JPMC global treasury services revenue in 2018. Source: "Banks' fastest-growing business is one of their most boring," Laura Noonan, NY, 5 March 2019, Financial Times.