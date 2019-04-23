Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins PLC: Market purchase of Company shares by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust 23-Apr-2019 / 17:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc confirms that on 18 April 2019 that Estera Trust (Jersey) Limited, acting as trustee of the Travis Perkins plc Employee Benefit Trust (the 'EBT'), completed the purchase in the market a total of 454,000 Ordinary shares of nominal value 10 pence each in the capital of the Company. The purchase took place over a number of days at an average price of GBP14.244870 pence per share. Immediately following the above transaction, the EBT held 3,710,908 Ordinary shares, representing 1.47% of the Company's issued share capital with voting rights. All Shares held by the EBT will ultimately be used to satisfy share awards and options granted under the Company's all-employee and executive share plans. The Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR's") of the Company, together with other employees, are included in the potential beneficiaries of the EBT and are therefore treated as having an interest in some of those shares and the dealings thereof. The Company's issued ordinary share capital consists of 252,143,923 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each. For Further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1604 685910 ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 8311 EQS News ID: 802563 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 23, 2019 12:51 ET (16:51 GMT)