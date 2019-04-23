Patton Electronics Co.: Patton Enhances Cloud Orchestration Service with OA&M Messaging

Expanding its virtualized NMS with alerts and notifications sent to mobile teams, Patton reduces operational expense and complexity for service providers

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 23, 2019-creator of SmartNode virtual VoIP CPE and CopperLink Ethernet and power-over-Ethernet extenders-has enhanced its revolutionary Patton Cloud virtualized edge-orchestrationservice by adding new alerts and notifications capabilities, the company announced today.

Patton Cloud Alerts and Notifications

Added alerting and notification capabilities augment the Patton Cloud with fault and performance-monitoring tools for service-quality assurance, as well as device and service management.

The Patton cloud already provides automated onboarding and provisioning as part of its full-service, life-cycle orchestration solution.

Now, element status, statistics, faults, alerts, and alarms can all be delivered to technical support teams wherever they are and on any device: be that in a car, at a desk, on a tablet or mobile phone, or working in a network operations center (NOC) or telco central office (CO).

With new alerting, alarming, and notification capabilities, Patton Cloud makes conventional element management systems obsolete by delivering virtualized OA&M (Operations, Administration and Management/Maintenance) services.

Consolidating what was once a constellation of disparate devices and systems, Patton Cloud accelerates deployment-and uptake-of converged ALL-IP networking, telephony, and IoT.

"The network transformation train is barreling down the track," said Burton A. Patton , EVP. "Virtualization and SDN are re-defining the way network operators deliver services and operate their networks."

In the current market climate, operators are replacing their traditional network architectures with software-defined networks (SDN). The centralized NOC is fast-approaching extinction, as are dedicated hardware-based, subscriber-premise monitoring devices.

By replacing costly NMS, EMS, alarming, monitoring, and troubleshooting systems with a comprehensive, virtualized solution, the Patton Cloud lowers capital expenses and operational overhead otherwise incurred when rolling out and running an All-IP communications or UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) offering.

"Now, with alerts and notifications delivered by the Patton Cloud-and delivered to mobile response teams-service providers get a virtual sentry monitoring their network 24 by 7 by 365," Mr. Patton said.

Last week Patton released two case studies covering cloud orchestration as implemented by IP-telephony service providers in Malta and the Netherlands.

