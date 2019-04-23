DMG Entertainment's Valiant is the Next Superhero Universe

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Beverly Hills, California based DMG Entertainment, is betting on its newest acquisition, comics publisher Valiant Entertainment, to launch its exciting new slate of films and television productions. The venture launches with a Sony Pictures produced 'Bloodshot' - starring Vin Diesel. The film is due in theaters in early 2020. In addition, DMG Entertainment recently announced that another film based on the Harbinger character will be produced by Sony Pictures, with its release date yet to be announced. Other titular Valiant titles, including Quantum & Woody, Shadowman, and Archer & Armstrong are also currently in development.

The Valiant superhero universe boasts over 2,000 characters, including X-O Manowar, Ninjak, Bloodshot, The Eternal Warrior, and Faith Herbert/Zephyr, the first plus-sized female superhero. According to a recent Forbes article, major movie studios, as well as popular streaming services, are already on the hunt to stockpile their inventory with IP franchises that will fill both movie screens and online streaming platforms. They explain that Valiant Entertainment is at the right place at the right time since their comic book series are packed with characters - and the award-winning comic book publisher could be the next giant to walk alongside Marvel and DC.

Forbes journalist Jim Amos writes, "They are, for all intents and purposes, the last boat out for comic book franchises and its heroes are more grounded in the 21st century than those whose origins are from the 1950s like many of the Marvel and DC characters. That modern slant doesn't necessarily ensure success and there's no denying that both Marvel and DC have been phenomenally successful on a global scale. But it does allow Valiant the ability to make their stories more topical and relatable to a modern, ever-changing world."

As mentioned by Amos, the tight competition between the most popular streaming platforms like Disney, WB/ATT, Apple, Netflix, and Amazon is a great opportunity for DMG Entertainment and Valiant Comics to launch their new breed of modern superheroes. He explains that Valiant's characters can be the next big thing in the superhero content genre since most events in the comics happen in the 21st century, making them more relatable to modern readers. Dan Mintz, CEO of DMG Entertainment, explains that he loves Valiant characters because they reflect today's world. "They are diverse, global, and have to grapple with problems that don't have clear or easy solutions," he said.

Meanwhile, DMG Entertainment continues to invest in entertainment. In 2017, the company's investment division, DMG Capital Group, announced that they were investing $300 million in entertainment, tech, and media. In addition, their acquisition of Valiant Entertainment in 2018 is in line with their mission to become a game changer in immersive media, gaming, licensing, film, television (including internet TV as well as traditional paid TV and free TV), e-commerce, and mobile platforms, as well as software and services tied to media, entertainment, and communications industries.

Notably, DMG Entertainment's founder is a filmmaker who started as a TV commercial director before moving into feature films. Mintz originally founded the production and advertisement company in 1994 with Bing Wu. They have since become one of the world's leading media companies involved in movies, TV, comic books, and gaming. Their studio in Beverly Hills has helped produce major motion pictures, including the sci-fi thriller 'Looper' and the hit 'Ironman 3,' which grossed over $1B worldwide. They also recently partnered with renowned Hollywood director James Cameron for a 3D special edition of the director's 1991 classic, 'Terminator 2.'

As noted on the company's website, DMG Entertainment recently entered the world of virtual reality with the launch of DMG VR. The entertainment powerhouse is focused on unlocking the creative, world-building potential of the medium. Utilizing cutting-edge technology and hardware for the most realistic motion capture, DMG VR intends to create a high-end immersive experience that is accessible and inviting for everyone. The entertainment company also invested in Arcturus alongside the DMG VR umbrella.

