Auxesis launched Blockchain Certificate Issuance Platform on Auxledger Network

NEW DELHI, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of India has been looking into possible solutions of growing academic certificate counterfeiting issues for over a decade now. A major initiative was taken when NITI Aayog, the policy think tank for the Government of India signed an SoI agreement with Auxesis Group, the country's leading enterprise blockchain infrastructure company on Feb 2nd, 2018. Further, the initiative was followed by a number of pilots done with E-Cell, IIT Bombay. Following successful results, Auxesis today announced the launch of a full-blown certificate management solution, Certify, for Indian Universities to issue their degrees on blockchain.

"Counterfeiting of university certificates is a global problem. Increasingly this is becoming a big issue also in our country. Aryan, as a full stack blockchain solution, offers a compelling resolution to certificate forgery problem. I also liked the DApp frontend layer which provides an intuitive way of issuing as well as verifying these certificates." - Prof. Chandan Chowdhury, Associate Dean, Indian School of Business

Certify is designed as the world's most advanced blockchain certificate solution which is focused not only towards certificate anti-counterfeiting & security but also towards providing premium user experience and convenience to all the stakeholders. Certify ensures easy issuance of blockchain certificates with low cost and high reliability. The verification app enables corporate recruiters to verify a candidate's university and degree within seconds where earlier it used to take over weeks. Students can also store and share their certificates to their prospective employers or other recipients via the Certify Vault app in an easy and secure way.

The platform is built on a complete "trust-free" approach demonstrating the real capability of smart contracts. The Certify platform doesn't store any key, password or certificate data and thus empowers platform users to have complete ownership on their certificates. All data resides in a cryptographically encrypted format inside the distributed data layer. Certificate verification is done by testing the document through multiple entities ensuring no central failure point.

"We started working with Certify as we saw great potential in resolving the fake degree problem. We were also excited to witness an application for the first time which acts purely as service facilitator while does not try to control any data as an intermediary. That's true decentralization!" - Kushal Agrawal, OC, E-Cell, IIT Bombay

Certify is powered by Auxledger technology, a high performing blockchain infrastructure which has previously been implemented for Indian State Governments and many Fortune 500 companies. Auxledger has also worked with India's premium institutes including IIT Bombay, IIM Lucknow, Indian School of Business, Amity & SP Jain to facilitate blockchain training and ecosystem. Auxledger public network was launched in February at the country's biggest blockchain summit. The summit was supported by DST, Govt. of India and State Govt. of Uttar Pradesh to build a stronger blockchain ecosystem in the country.

