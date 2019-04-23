55ip Partners with Shareholders Service Group (SSG) to Deliver Intelligent Automated Investment Management to RIAs

Partnership Illustrates Growing Advisor Demand for More Efficient Investment Management Solutions

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / 55ip, an investment strategy engine that enables advisors to automate and custom-build investment strategies using sophisticated quantitative capabilities, today announced its partnership with Shareholders Service Group (SSG), a brokerage and advisory firm specializing in meeting the unique investment and technology needs of independent investment advisors and their clients. With this integration, advisors using SSG will be able to leverage 55ip's modular investment capabilities to design or enhance their own advisor-branded investment strategies that address the most common frictions that get in the way of client outcomes - fees, taxes and risk of extreme losses.



www.55-ip.com

"Partnering with SSG is a great opportunity for 55ip," said Paul Gamble, CEO of 55ip. "SSG is known for their expertise and service and we're excited to make our investment strategy engine seamlessly available through their offering for RIAs. In fact, we're already seeing advisors using SSG bringing 55ip capabilities into their practices, which is fantastic so soon upon introduction."

55ip helps advisors win new business with real-time investment analytics and prospect-level proposals that illustrate the potential impact of lowering fees, taxes and risk of extreme losses - instantly putting the advisor and the client on the same side of the table. 55ip's investment strategy engine also provides advisors the optimal balance of ownership and automation in the design and management of their investment strategies, enhancing their investment management value proposition while also gaining efficiencies that allow them to focus on growing and scaling their practices. 55ip's intelligent rebalancing algorithms are a great fit for advisors using SSG who want a more advanced rebalancing solution leveraging low-cost ETFs.

"Partnering with 55ip is one more way SSG is making sure RIAs have easy access to the most innovative advisor solutions," said Dan Skiles, President of SSG. "55ip will be tremendously valuable for advisors who want to own their investment management strategies but also gain the efficiencies of automated investment management."

The 55ip integration is now live for advisors using Shareholders Service Group, and information about this integration can be found at www.55-ip.com/ssg.

For media inquiries, contact Jennifer Root, 55ip, 617.960.9653.

About 55ip

55ip's investment strategy engine enables financial advisors and wealth managers to both own and automate their investment strategies, fueling a differentiated value proposition while freeing critical time to focus on client relationships. With 55ip, advisors are able to seamlessly incorporate sophisticated quantitative capabilities and scalable portfolio implementation into their practices, facilitating the entire investment management workflow from client-level strategy customization for lower fees, taxes and risk of extreme losses through trade execution. More information is available at https://www.55-ip.com.

About Shareholders Service Group

Shareholders Service Group (SSG), www.ssginstitutional.com, provides brokerage and custodial services exclusively for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). SSG provides a full range of brokerage and back office service and support with a robust technology platform, access to a full suite of investment vehicles, and a highly experienced service team that only serves independent RIAs. The company was founded in 2002, and currently serves approximately 1,600 advisory firms throughout the country. The management team began serving independent RIAs in the 1980s. More information is available at https://www.ssginstitutional.com.

SOURCE: 55ip

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542722/55ip-Partners-with-Shareholders-Service-Group-SSG-to-Deliver-Intelligent-Automated-Investment-Management-to-RIAs