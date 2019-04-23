Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Algodon Fine Wines Now Featured on Exclusive Wine List at Top South American Restaurant Parrilla Don Julio

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: VINO), a company with a collection of luxury assets, real estate holdings and premium wines in Argentina, today announced that select vintages from its line of premium fine wines out of Argentina, Algodon Fine Wines, are now featured on the exclusive wine list of Buenos Aires' fine dining restaurant, Parrilla Don Julio, one of Argentina's most high-profile eateries.

Algodon Fine Wines are one of the most exciting and dynamic wine brands emerging from Argentina. Located in San Rafael, Mendoza, in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, Algodon produces a full range of premium wines from land holdings that include noted parcels of pre-phylloxera vineyards dating back to the 1940s. Over 325 acres of vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam.

Parrilla Don Julio has been listed as one of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants by The World's 50 Best Restaurants. It has also been touted as one of Argentina's best steakhouses, also noted for its exceptional wine list, by numerous international travel magazines including Conde Nast Traveller, Tavel + Leisure, Foders, and others.

"The addition of Algodon Fine Wines to Don Julio's wine list, one of the most notable restaurants in South America, stands as a testament to the supremely high standard of quality our winemakers hold themselves to," said Scott Mathis, Gaucho Group's Chairman and CEO. "Don Julio is a well-established staple of Argentine cuisine, and we couldn't be prouder to be on their wine list."

Please visit www.algodonfinewines.com today to learn more about Algodon's diverse wine collection and terroir.

About Algodon Fine Wines:

Algodon Fine Wines are handcrafted by the brilliant winemaker, Mauro Nosenzo, who is aided and advised by Master of Wine, Anthony Foster. Algodon's goal is to produce premium wines utilizing ecofriendly, organic inspired approaches, combined with the best modern winemaking technology. Brought together by CEO Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Algodon recently appointed Seaview Imports as its sole U.S. agent and importer of Algodon's complete portfolio of fine wines produced in the San Rafael, Mendoza wine region of Argentina.

Algodon's premium wines have received a number of top awards and ratings from the world's foremost tasting competitions. On October 19, 2016, Algodon was awarded a gold medal in the Global Malbec Masters 2016 Wine Competition for its 2012 Black Label Malbec. Global masters of wine & master sommeliers awarded the prestigious gold medal during a series of blind tasting competitions, designed to reward the very best Malbecs in the world, ranging from the mountains of Mendoza and Chile's Maipo Valley to the châteaux of Cahors.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings' (formerly Algodon Group) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. With our proprietary collection of wine, hospitality, fashion brands, and real estate holdings as a foundation, we seek to build our luxury brands of Gaucho - Buenos Aires and ALGODON, brands of prestige, distinction and elegance. We begin with a focus on the quality and reputation of Algodon's award-wining wines, which serve as our ambassador for our luxury lifestyle properties and other real estate assets. As we continue to produce the ultra-fine wines for which we have become recognized, we expect that our reputation for quality will continue to grow and accordingly increase the value of our brand and real estate holdings. Algodon's luxury assets are currently concentrated in Argentina, which we believe represents one of the most undervalued investment sectors in the world today. For more information, please visit www.gauchogroupholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," " will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Among these risks are those set forth in a Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2018. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of Gaucho Group Holdings. Gaucho Group Holdings disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

CONTACT:

Media and Investor Relations:

Gaucho Group Holdings, INC.

Rick Stear

Director of Marketing

212.739.7669

rstear@algodongroup.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542733/Algodon-Fine-Wines-Now-Featured-on-Exclusive-Wine-List-at-Top-South-American-Restaurant-Parrilla-Don-Julio