Pure Wellness Partner Reaffirms Commitment to Wellness-Minded Travelers

Two Ritz-Carlton Properties Empower Wellness-Minded Guests to Be Their Best with Pure Rooms

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Pure Wellness, the pioneer and leader in hotel guest room wellness solutions, announces two luxury property additions to their portfolio of certified Pure Rooms. The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta and The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota now offer certified Pure Rooms to their guests. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, a place where the genuine care and comfort of their guests represents the highest mission, now has a guest room offering for their wellness-minded travelers.

"Ritz-Carlton, where 'Ladies and Gentleman serve Ladies and Gentlemen,' has long represented the gold standing in service and luxury. With the addition of certified Pure Rooms to The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota and The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta, discriminating travelers can now enjoy the benefits of a certified Pure Room in the warm, relaxed, and refined ambiance of a Ritz-Carlton hotel," notes Larry Hall, CEO of Pure Wellness. "Travel research indicates that the wellness-minded traveler represents a large, growing market segment with a propensity to spend on activities and lifestyle choices that lead to a state of holistic health. With certified Pure Rooms representing the guest room of choice for the wellness-minder traveler, The Ritz Carlton, Sarasota and The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta now offer guest room options for their wellness-minded guests," said Hall.

By offering a guest room experience that promotes well-being, certified Pure Rooms provide hotel partners a means to better serve a distinct, affluent, and growing market segment with ease. Through a comprehensive, eco-friendly, and patented seven-step process that includes deep-cleaning, treating all surfaces and equipment, and installing a medical-grade air purifier, a certified Pure Room offers purified air, a hypoallergenic environment, and allergy-friendly bedding. The Pure Room program by Pure Wellness, creates, certifies, and maintains a property's Pure Rooms, placing the property in a much stronger position to focus on the preferences of their guests.

Pure Wellness maintains over 3,100 Pure Rooms in leading hotel brands across the country, including many Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, and Embassy Suites locations. The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota offers ten certified Pure Rooms to their guests, and The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta has dedicated an entire floor to Pure Rooms.

To find a Pure Room, learn more about the company, or contact Pure Wellness, visit Pureroom.com.

About Pure Wellness

Pure Wellness represents the thought and practice leader in guest room programs for hotels. The company's Pure Room solution offers the wellness-minded traveler a guest room experience that promotes well-being, so they can "be their best." With over 3,100 rooms, leading hotel brands including Hilton, Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Embassy Suites and others trust Pure Wellness solutions to provide purified air, a hypoallergenic environment and allergy-friendly bedding in their rooms. To learn more, visit Pureroom.com.

###

Media Contact

Brenda Becker

bbecker@trevelinokeller.com

404.214.0722 ext. 115

SOURCE: Pure Wellness

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542739/Pure-Wellness-Partner-Reaffirms-Commitment-to-Wellness-Minded-Travelers