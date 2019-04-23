Regulatory News:

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the common stock of Hexcel, payable on May 10, 2019 to stockholders of record as of May 3, 2019.

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures, used in commercial aerospace, space and defense and industrial applications. Learn more at www.Hexcel.com.

