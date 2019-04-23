Sandstorm Gold Ltd.: Sandstorm Gold Royalties Provides Asset and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties", "Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE American: SAND, TSX: SSL) is pleased to announce recent updates related to the Company's royalty properties and share buyback program.

Sandstorm Receives First Silver Delivery from the Cerro Moro Stream

In early April, Sandstorm received its first silver delivery under the Cerro Moro stream agreement. This delivery, which amounted to 300,000 silver ounces, represented the maximum quarterly amount under the stream agreement. Cerro Moro is expected to produce 6.0 million silver ounces in 2019.

Cerro Moro Increases 2019 Exploration Budget by 33% over 2018

Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana") announced a US$15 million exploration budget in 2019 at the Cerro Moro mine, representing a 33% increase over the 2018 exploration expenditures. The budget will be used for an aggressive drill program designed to test major structures that have the potential to host new mineralized zones, and to generate new targets through multi-disciplinary fieldwork.

For more information, visit the Yamana website at www.yamana.com and see the press release dated February 14, 2019.

Sandstorm has a silver stream agreement to purchase an amount of silver from Cerro Moro equal to 20% of the silver produced, up to a maximum of 1.2 million ounces of silver annually. When 7.0 million ounces of silver have been delivered to Sandstorm the silver stream will reduce to 9.0% of the silver produced for the life of the mine. Sandstorm will make ongoing payments for each ounce of silver received, equal to 30% of the spot price per ounce of silver.

Share Buyback Program

During the fourth quarter of 2018, Sandstorm announced a share buyback program to purchase up to 18.3 million of the Company's common shares. Since the announcement, Sandstorm has purchased approximately 6.3 million shares of the Company (of which 800,000 shares were purchased in April 2019).

For more information regarding Sandstorm's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), see Sandstorm's press releases dated November 15, 2018 and April 2, 2019 at www.sandstormgold.com or on Sandstorm's Sedar profile at www.sedar.com.

The actual number of common shares that may be purchased and the timing of such purchases will be determined by the Company. Decisions regarding purchases will be based on market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, and other factors. Any securities acquired under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Yamana Gold Announces Integration Agreement for the Agua Rica Project

In early March, Yamana, Glencore International AG and Goldcorp Inc. (collectively the "Parties") announced the signing of an integration agreement whereby the Agua Rica project in Argentina would be developed and operated using the existing infrastructure and facilities at the Alumbrera mine ("Integrated Project").

The Parties have established a technical committee to direct the review and evaluation of the Integrated Project and given the proximity of the Agua Rica project and the Alumbrera mine, the Parties believe there is potential to realize significant synergies. A Pre-Feasibility Study is expected to be completed in 2019 and a full Feasibility Study by 2020.

For more information, visit the Yamana website at www.yamana.com and see the press release dated March 7, 2019.

In October 2015, Sandstorm entered into an early deposit gold stream agreement with Yamana on the Agua Rica project ("Early Deposit Gold Stream"). At the time when 25% of the construction of Agua Rica has been completed, Sandstorm may elect to make an additional advance payment in an amount between US$135 million and US$225 million based on the following formula: US$150,000 multiplied by the price of gold plus US$7.5 million (the "Additional Advance Payment"). If Sandstorm elects to pay the Additional Advance Payment, the Company will have the right to purchase an amount of gold equal to 20% of the life of mine gold produced from Agua Rica. Sandstorm would make ongoing payments for each ounce of gold received, equal to 30% of the spot price per ounce of gold. If Sandstorm elects not to pay the Additional Advance Payment, the Company will retain a 0.25% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty on Agua Rica. In the event that Sandstorm wishes to syndicate the gold stream to a third party, it has the right to transfer any and all of its rights and obligations under certain conditions.

Equinox Gold Increases Resources at Aurizona

Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox Gold") completed an updated mineral resource estimate for the Aurizona mine located in Brazil. The updated mineral resource estimate incorporated 13,635 metres of shallow infill and step-out drilling focused on the western end of the Piaba deposit.

The total Measured & Indicated Resources (exclusive of reserves) increased to 692,000 ounces contained in 12.8 million tonnes ("Mt") at 1.68 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, including a new underground Indicated Resource of 460,000 ounces grading 1.96 g/t gold (cut-off grade of 0.6 g/t gold). The total Measured & Indicated Resource grade increased from 1.57 g/t gold to 1.68 g/t gold. Underground Inferred Resources increased 115% to 1.1 million ounces contained in 16.5 Mt at 1.98 g/t gold.

The updated resource does not include 5,500 metres of drilling to the northeast of Piaba and 1,804 metres of drilling at the Tatajuba target, which represents a potential four kilometre extension to the Piaba Trend. Equinox Gold is planning future drill programs for both of these targets.

For more information, visit the Equinox Gold website at www.equinoxgold.com and see the press release dated March 19, 2019. Sandstorm has a 3% - 5% sliding scale NSR royalty on the Aurizona project. At gold prices less than or equal to US$1,500 per ounce, the royalty is a 3% NSR. In addition, Sandstorm holds a 2% NSR royalty on the Aurizona Greenfields property, a package of exploration ground adjacent to the Aurizona project.

Lundin Mining to Acquire the Chapada Copper Mine

Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining") announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Yamana to acquire the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil. The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2019.

Several initiatives are underway to improve the performance of the Chapada processing plant. The next phase of this optimization involves expanding the scavenger flotation circuit and is expected to increase copper and gold recoveries by 1.5% to 2.0%. In addition, Yamana has been assessing plant expansion opportunities to increase the processing rate and the relocation of some plant infrastructure to allow a push-back of the pit wall for the development of the Sucupira deposit. Lundin Mining intends to evaluate these and other value creating scenarios for optimization and expansion at Chapada.

For more information, visit the Lundin Mining website at www.lundingmining.com and see the press release dated April 15, 2019.

Sandstorm has a copper stream agreement to purchase 4.2% of the copper produced at Chapada up to a maximum of 3.9 million pounds annually. When 39 million pounds of copper has been delivered to Sandstorm, the copper stream will reduce to 3.0%. Once 50 million pounds of copper have been delivered to Sandstorm on a cumulative basis, the stream will reduce to 1.5% of the copper produced for the life of the mine. Sandstorm will make ongoing payments for each pound of copper purchased equal to 30% of the spot price of copper.

Lundin Gold Closes US$110 Million in Equity and Debt Financing for Fruta del Norte

Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold") announced in March that they closed a bought deal equity offering for gross proceeds of C$46.6 million. The net proceeds are intended to be used to fund exploration on the Fruta del Norte property in Ecuador and for general corporate purposes. Lundin Gold plans to focus the exploration on targets around the Suarez pull-apart basin, the structure that hosts the Fruta del Norte Gold deposit.

In early April, Lundin Gold announced the closing of a US$75 million cost overrun facility that can be used to fund any potential cost overruns related to the development of the Fruta del Norte project. In addition to the cost overrun facility, Lundin Gold has access to a US$350 million debt facility. As of April 2, they had drawn on US$159 million of that debt facility to advance the development of Fruta del Norte. First gold production at Fruta del Norte is expected during the fourth quarter of 2019.

For more information, visit the Lundin Gold website at www.lundingold.com and see the press releases dated March 1, 2019 and April 2, 2019. Sandstorm has a 0.9% NSR royalty on the Fruta del Norte project.

Alianza Minerals Options Nevada Properties to Hochschild Mining

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") announced that it has entered into an agreement with Hochschild Mining plc ("Hochschild") whereby Hochschild can earn a majority interest in the Horsethief and Bellview properties located in Nevada, USA. Hochschild is a mid-tier precious metal producer listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Under the terms of the option agreement, Hochschild can earn a 60% interest in each of the properties by making exploration expenditures totaling US$3.5 million over 4.5 years at the Bellview property and US$5 million over 5.5 years at the Horsethief property. The 2019 exploration plans include drilling at Horsethief and a program to identify and define drill targets at Bellview.

For more information, visit the Alianza website at www.alianzaminerals.com and see the press release dated March 4, 2019. Sandstorm has a 1.0% NSR royalty on the Horsethief project and a 0.5% - 1.0% NSR royalty on the Bellview project.

Erdene Commences Pre-feasibility Study and Drilling Program at Khundii Gold Project

Erdene Resource Development Corp. ("Erdene") announced the commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study and 2019 drilling program at the Khundii Gold Project in Mongolia. Results from the drilling program will be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate that will be included in the Pre-Feasibility Study.

The first phase of the drilling program at Bayan Khundii will focus on expanding the potential open pit mineralization perimeter, increasing average grades and continuity in the highest grade zones, expanding the current resource, and developing additional near surface targets. The second phase of the drilling program, scheduled for later in 2019, will focus on regional targets.

For more information, visit the Erdene website at www.erdene.com and see the press releases dated April 1, 2019 and April 9, 2019. Sandstorm has a 1.0% NSR royalty on the Khundii Gold Project.

Underground Drilling Confirms Multiple Gold Zones at Barry

Bonterra Resources Inc. ("Bonterra") announced results from an underground drilling campaign at the Barry project located in Québec, Canada. The diamond drilling campaign consisted of 25 drill holes totaling 7,548 metres and was completed during the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. The definition drilling has confirmed the location and grade of the gold-bearing zones at Barry and will be used for the planning of a bulk sample in the coming months.

Highlighted drill results include:

BR18-03: 13.4 g/t gold over 3.2 metres from 307.4 metres;

13.4 g/t gold over 3.2 metres from 307.4 metres; BR18-05: 8.2 g/t gold over 5.3 metres from 278.2 metres;

8.2 g/t gold over 5.3 metres from 278.2 metres; BR18-08: 15.4 g/t gold over 2.3 metres from 343.9 metres;

15.4 g/t gold over 2.3 metres from 343.9 metres; BR18-12B: 157.6 g/t gold over 1.3 metres from 231.1 metres; and

157.6 g/t gold over 1.3 metres from 231.1 metres; and BR19-25: 15.5 g/t gold over 4.5 metres from 194.8 metres.

For more information and complete drill results, visit the Bonterra website at www.bonterraresources.com and see the press release dated March 4, 2019. Sandstorm has a 3.9% - 4.9% NSR royalty on the Barry property.

Awalé Resources Announces Trench Results from Boundoukou Project

Awalé Resources Limited ("Awalé") announced initial results from a trench program at the Bondoukou project located in Côte d'Ivoire. The trench program is focusing on areas at the Fako prospect where previous drilling had been completed in 2018. Awalé is expecting that the trenching and associated mapping will contribute to the understanding of the structural framework associated with the mineralization.

Highlighted results from the trench program include:

BETR0003: 8.0 metres at 1.6 g/t gold from 4.0 metres; and

8.0 metres at 1.6 g/t gold from 4.0 metres; and BETR003: 17.0 metres at 2.6 g/t gold from 62.0 metres including 1.0 metre intervals at 10.5 g/t gold, 11.5 g/t gold, and 4.8 g/t gold.

For more information and full trench results, visit the Awalé website at www.awaleresources.com and see the press release dated March 4, 2019. Sandstorm has a 2.0% NSR royalty on the Bondoukou project.

QP Qualified Person Keith Laskowski (MSc), Sandstorm's Vice President, Technical Services is a Qualified Professional (#01221QP) of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America and a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 188 royalties, of which 20 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

