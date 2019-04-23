NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE) ("NorthStar Realty Europe") today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss First Quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET (14:00 GMT). Hosting the call will be Mahbod Nia, Chief Executive Officer, Keith Feldman, Chief Financial Officer and Trevor Ross, General Counsel.

A press release with First Quarter 2019 financial and operating results of NorthStar Realty Europe is scheduled to be issued before market open on the day.

Conference call details: +1 866 966 5335 (U.S. Toll Free) +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 (International) 0808 109 0700 (UK Toll Free) Passcode: NorthStar The call will also be audiocast live via NorthStar Realty Europe's website at www.nrecorp.com Call replay details: (available approximately two hours after the call until May 15, 2019) +1 866 583 1039 (U.S. Toll Free) +44 (0) 20 8196 1998 (International) 0800 633 8453 (UK Toll Free) Passcode: 3902609#

About NorthStar Realty Europe Corp.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE) is a European-focused commercial real estate company with predominantly high quality office properties in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global real estate and investment management firm. For more information about NorthStar Realty Europe Corp., please visit http://www.nrecorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements, which can be identified by words like "expect," "will," "intends" and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; NorthStar Realty Europe can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative in nature, and it can be expected that some or all of the assumptions underlying any forward-looking statements will not materialize or will vary significantly from actual results. Variations of assumptions and results may be material. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are specified in NorthStar Realty Europe's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. NorthStar Realty Europe expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

