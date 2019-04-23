Independent Bank Group Inc.: Independent Bank Group Announces Proposed Governance Enhancements

McKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Independent Bank Group, Inc. ("Independent" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, in connection with the mailing of the Company's proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting, announced the nomination of Alicia K. Harrison as a new director as well as proposed governance enhancements. Independent Chairman and CEO David R. Brooks said, "Our Board of Directors has been studying trends in corporate governance over the past few years and believes that it is important to make these changes to align with current best practices."

The Board of Directors has nominated Alicia K. Harrison for election to the Board of Directors. Ms. Harrison has over 30 years' experience in executive leadership positions in commercial banking and her election will add depth and experience to the Board.

The proposed governance enhancements include:

Changes to the Company's governance documents which, among other things:

Implement a majority vote standard for uncontested director elections



Implement a majority vote standard for shareholder-approved amendments to the bylaws

Adoption of Stock Ownership and Pledging Guidelines and a Clawback Policy to promote stock ownership by directors and executive officers and to deter improper behavior.

The nomination of the Company's first female director represents an important step in the implementation of the Company's Diversity Policy.

The nomination of Ms. Harrison and the proposed governance enhancements are described in detail in the Company's 2019 proxy statement which was mailed on or about April 23, 2019.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

