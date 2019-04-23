South Bay Allergy and Asthma Group Purchases New Medical Office Suite in San Jose, CA With Help From Capital Access Group

'The 504 loan was a deal-changer. It allowed us to feel comfortable purchasing this large suite.' - Anlin Xu, M.D., Senior Partner, South Bay Allergy and Asthma Group, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Capital Access Group (www.capitalaccess.com), a commercial real estate lender specializing in U.S. Small Business Administration 504 loans for growing businesses, recently helped the owners of South Bay Allergy and Asthma Group, Inc. (SBAAG), to secure $1.789 million in total project financing through the SBA 504 commercial real estate loan program to purchase two contiguous condominium units in a multi-unit medical complex located at 2211 Moorpark Avenue in San Jose, CA. The combined suite, which totals 3,764-square-feet of medical office space, will serve as SBAAG's main hub and will provide space for the medical practice and patient consultations, as well as house administrative staff.

SBAAG is a single-specialty allergy, asthma, and clinical immunology group practice, with four physicians who are Board-certified by the American Board of Allergy and Immunology, and either American Board of Internal Medicine or American Board of Pediatrics. The practice operates out of four locations in Mountain View, Los Gatos, Redwood City, and San Jose, CA.

"Location is very important to us," said Anlin Xu, M.D., Senior Partner, South Bay Allergy and Asthma Group, Inc. "A lot of times patients know us not only by name, but also by location, so if we own the facility, then we can control our own destiny."

Dr. Xu and her partners learned about the SBA 504 program through their real estate broker, who specializes in selling and leasing medical offices. He explained that they only had to come up with a 10% down payment with the SBA 504 loan, versus of the 20-30% typically required by commercial lenders.

"Who has that kind of cash just sitting around to pay that kind of a down payment?" asked Xu.

"As a medical practice, we'll always have strong, steady income coming in, so we won't have any difficulty paying the monthly mortgage," she said. "The 504 loan was a deal-changer. It really allowed us to feel comfortable purchasing this large suite."

In addition to the 504 loan's low down payment and competitive interest rate, Dr. Xu was also pleased with the service she received from Capital Access Group.

"This was the first commercial property I personally purchased as lead for our practice. I didn't know anything about buying a commercial building," said Xu. "Alan (Jung) answered every question, no matter how basic, and he responded fast and treated us with professionalism 100% of the time. He's fantastic. He's amazing. I don't know what other descriptive words I can use."

"We were so pleased to help Dr. Xu and her colleagues with this purchase," said Alan Jung, Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, Capital Access Group. "A stable location is vital for any business, but it's especially important for specialty medical practices whose patients will often travel great distances to receive quality care. By owning their own building, SBAAG can achieve a stronger sense of security and control over the future of the business."

About Capital Access Group: Capital Access Group is a leading statewide Certified Development Company based in San Francisco, authorized by the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide long-term, fixed-rate financing through the SBA 504 loan program, which offers 90% financing to business owners for the purchase, renovation, or construction of commercial real estate for their growing businesses. Founded in 1981, Capital Access Group has helped thousands of entrepreneurs grow their businesses and realize their dreams of owning their own buildings. Currently, the SBA 504 interest rate is 4.36%, fully amortized and fixed for 20 years. For more information, please visit www.capitalaccess.com.

