CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") (NYSE: CX) announced today that it will help rebuild Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral after the devastating fire that partly destroyed and ravaged the building, including the iconic church's roof and spire.

In France, CEMEX will match the donations made by its employees to Fondation du patrimoine (French Heritage Foundation), a private organization dedicated to saving French cultural and natural heritage.

In addition, CEMEX will assist in the reconstruction efforts with the following:

A high-quality range of technical specialized products services.

The availability of our Research Development centres based in Biel and Paris.

Assistance with material specifications and mix designs through our Laboratory services.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

