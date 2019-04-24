MGID Wins Two Silver Stevie Awards in 2019 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGID was named the winner of two Silver Stevie Awards in the sixth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. MGID won the Silver Stevie Award for Innovation in Technology Development (Other Service Industries division) and the Silver Stevie Award for Excellence in Innovation in Business Product & Service Industries (More than 100 Employees division).

More than 900 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. MGID won awards in categories in the Innovation in Technology division and the Excellence in Corporate Innovation division.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in March and April.

Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the list of Stevie Award winners are available at http://asia.stevieawards.com/.

"The technological advance of our product is the foundation of MGID's development," commented Nickolas Rekeda, CMO at MGID. "We thoroughly analyze the markets and integrate the regional dependencies we discover into MGID's user-to-product matching algorithm. Our main task is to ensure ad campaigns' most efficient performance, which is impossible without advanced technology. We are beyond proud of our high-tech product, and winning two Silver Stevie Awards in the correspondent categories means we are on the right track."

About MGID

MGID is a global innovative pioneer in native advertising that drives revenue growth for all participants of the ecosystem.

Its platform, which targets 850 million unique readers with 165 billion recommendations monthly, helps publishers retain audiences and monetize traffic, and drives performance and awareness for brands by connecting them to unique audiences, at the right time, with the right content.

MGID offers clients a 360° solution, from planning and strategy to delivery and reporting, and works across more than 60 different languages.

Founded in 2008, the company has offices in the U.S., Ukraine, Vietnam, Russia and India.