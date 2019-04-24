Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Apr 24, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. has been selected by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) as a Competitive IT Strategy Company 2019 as a company that is engaged in the strategic utilization of IT. This marks the first time a pharmaceutical company has been selected as a Competitive IT Strategy Company.The aim of the Competitive IT Strategy Company program is to introduce companies as attractive companies to investors who emphasize improving corporate value over the mid- to long-term and to promote companies? Competitive IT Strategies. Under the program, METI and TSE jointly select and announce companies who are engaged in the strategic use of IT.Companies are assessed according to five areas: "Utilization of IT to increase corporate value in terms of management policies and plans," "Strategic utilization of IT to increase corporate value," "Systems and personnel for promoting the Competitive IT Strategy," "Fundamental initiatives supporting the Competitive IT Strategy," as well as "Initiatives focused on evaluating and improving IT investment to increase corporate value."In this fifth iteration of the program, 29 companies were selected from among approximately 3,600 publicly-listed Japanese companies.Under the ICT Driven Innovation strategy in the medium-term business plan EWAY2025, Eisai is promoting various initiatives using IT for the enhancement of corporate value in order to realize a digital transformation that integrates management and ICT strategies. Eisai's recognition as a Competitive IT Strategy Company highlighted its utilization of IT to contribute to the enhancement of corporate value as well as its application of new digital technologies.Eisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. Based on this human health care (hhc) philosophy, Eisai will take this opportunity to continue employing competitive IT strategy to further improve productivity and create innovation, and strive to further enhance corporate value.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.Furthermore, we invest and participate in several partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.comSource: EisaiContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.