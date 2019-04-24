Service Currently Launched in China with International Release Soon To Come

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2019) - Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP) (FSE: 27H) (OTC Pink: HLLPF) ("Hello Pal" or the "Company"), a provider of rapidly growing international social messaging, language learning and travel mobile apps, is pleased to announce the soft-launch of the Company's livestreaming service through the release of version 6.0 of the Hello Pal app. With the launch of this service, users are now able to broadcast themselves live to other users, receive virtual gifts from viewers, and even redeem the gifts for cash.

Hello Pal 6.0 is currently released to users in China only, and marks the first phase of the service's launch. The Company will monitor user behavior patterns and gauge feedback as it prepares for the second phase full launch which will expand the livestreaming service worldwide, as well as add further features to enhance the livestreaming experience.

"Livestreaming functionality is becoming increasingly important, and has important applications in all three of our core areas - social, language learning and travel," said Mr. KL Wong, Chairman of the Company. "Live video streaming is something which we will increasingly rely upon to enable users to better interact with other users from all over the world and thereby understand each other better," he added.

The launch is the result of the cooperation with Vortex Live Inc. announced early this year, which brought to the Company a new management team comprising several veterans in the livestreaming space, as well as the necessary funding to develop and rollout the livestreaming service.

"We are thrilled at the progress that the partnership between Hello Pal and Vortex is making," said Mr. Adega Zhou, who was recently appointed as a Board Director and President of the Company. "Our soft launch in China enables us to fine-tune our service offering in a market we are very familiar with, but what we look forward to the most is to launch the service worldwide and take advantage of Hello Pal's international community of 3.9 million registered users."

The launch of the livestreaming service also marks the Company's first step in creating a steady revenue stream, with further efforts to monetize the userbase to come.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

The Hello Pal platform also includes a proprietary digital wallet allowing users to store and transfer popular digital assets and tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether, based on blockchain technology.

Hello Pal was the first app released to the public and experienced rapid growth building a diverse and active global user base. Travel Pal and Language Pal are the first and second companion apps to launch. Both apps benefit immensely from the existing and ever expanding globally based group of users. Each new app will launch with this established rapidly growing user base accelerating their adoption.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's Listing Statement dated May 10, 2016 available on www.cnsx.ca. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

