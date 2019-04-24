Regulatory News:

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group, today announced its sales for the first quarter of 2019.

Q1 2019 Group sales growth of 17.0% as reported, or 15.8% 1 at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope driven by: Specialty Care sales growth of 17.6% 1 , with continued strong momentum across all major products and geographies Consumer Healthcare sales growth of 3.3% 1

at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope driven by: Full Year 2019 guidance confirmed following the completion of the acquisition of Clementia Pharmaceuticals on 17 April: Group sales growth greater than 13.0% 1 at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope. Based on the current level of exchange rates, there is an expected +2.0% impact from currencies. Core Operating Income margin around 30.0% of net sales (excluding incremental investments in pipeline expansion initiatives)



First quarter 2019 unaudited IFRS consolidated sales

(in million euros) Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Change % Change

at constant currency &

consolidation scope1 Specialty Care 530.9 440.4 +20.5% +17.6% Consumer Healthcare 66.3 69.9 -5.2% +3.3% Group Sales 597.2 510.3 +17.0% +15.8%

David Meek, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsen stated: "With robust double-digit sales growth in the first quarter, Ipsen is on track for another year of outstanding business execution. The Specialty Care business continues to thrive across all major products and geographies with volume and market share gains. We are accelerating the ongoing transformation of Ipsen by executing on our external innovation strategy to strengthen the R&D pipeline with novel first and best-in-class assets.

"Notably, in the first quarter, we announced and completed the acquisition of Clementia Pharmaceuticals, a company focused on the treatment of rare and severely-disabling bone disorders. Palovarotene is a largely de-risked near-term launch opportunity with significant upside potential. Together, with our new colleagues from Clementia, we will leverage our combined scientific and development expertise to deliver new treatments to patients with high unmet medical needs."

_______________

1 At constant exchange rates and reflecting a change in the consolidation method for joint arrangements related to the Consumer Healthcare Schwabe partnership. Year-on-year growth excluding foreign exchange impact established by recalculating net sales for the relevant period at the rate used for the previous period.

Comparison of Consolidated Sales for the First Quarter 2019 and 2018:

All variations in sales are stated excluding foreign exchange impacts, established by recalculating net sales for the relevant period at the rates from the previous period.

Starting in 2019, the joint arrangements related to the Consumer Healthcare Schwabe partnership is consolidated using the equity method instead of consolidating in 2018 as joint operations under IFRS 11. Group and Consumer Healthcare variations in sales presented below are restated to exclude 2018 sales from the Schwabe partnership.

Sales by therapeutic area and by product

1st Quarter (in million euros) 2019 2018 % Variation Variation at constant

currency and

consolidation scope2 Oncology 420.7 337.3 24.7% 21.2% Somatuline 235.5 195.7 20.4% 15.7% Decapeptyl 88.7 83.1 6.8% 6.4% Cabometyx 53.9 28.2 91.2% 91.1% Onivyde 34.6 23.8 45.8% 35.3% Other Oncology 8.0 6.6 20.4% 20.1% Neuroscience 94.3 85.0 10.9% 9.8% Dysport 93.8 84.4 11.1% 9.9% Rare Diseases 15.8 18.0 -12.3% -13.9% NutropinAq 10.5 12.2 -13.6% -13.6% Increlex 5.3 5.9 -9.7% -14.7% Specialty Care 530.9 440.4 20.5% 17.6% Smecta 29.9 29.1 2.6% 2.0% Tanakan 9.4 7.8 20.6% 21.3% Forlax 8.5 10.2 -17.1% -17.1% Fortrans/Eziclen 7.8 6.0 31.5% 31.6% Other Consumer Healthcare 10.7 10.9 -36.3% -2.3% Consumer Healthcare 66.3 69.9 -5.2% 3.3% Group Sales 597.2 510.3 17.0% 15.8%

Group sales reached €597.2 million, up 15.8%2, driven by Specialty Care sales growth 17.6%2 and Consumer Healthcare sales growth of 3.3%2

Specialty Care sales amounted to €530.9 million, up 17.6%2. Oncology and Neuroscience sales grew by 21.2% and 9.8%, respectively, while Rare Diseases sales decreased by 13.9%. Over the period, the relative weight of Specialty Care continued to increase to reach 88.9% of total Group sales, compared to 86.3% in 2018.

In Oncology, sales reached €420.7 million, up 21.2% year-on-year, driven by the continued strong performance of Somatulineas well as the contribution of Cabometyx and Onivyde. Over the period, Oncology sales represented 70.5% of total Group sales, compared to 66.1% in 2018.

_______________

2 At constant exchange rates and reflecting a change in the consolidation method for joint arrangements related to the Consumer Healthcare Schwabe partnership. Year-on-year growth excluding foreign exchange impact established by recalculating net sales for the relevant period at the rate used for the previous period.

Somatuline- Sales reached €235.5 million, up 15.7% year-on-year, driven by 22.7% growth in North America primarily from volume growth and despite inventory build at the end of 2018. There was also continued double-digit growth in most European countries, notably in Germany, the UK, Spain, Sweden and Italy.

Decapeptyl Sales reached €88.7 million, up 6.4% year-on-year, positively impacted by good volume growth across Europe, higher sales in the Middle East and in China, partly offset by an importation delay in Algeria.

Cabometyx-Sales reached €53.9 million, up 91.1% year-on-year, driven by good performance in all European countries, as well as launches in Asia and Oceania.

Onivyde Sales reached €34.6 million, up 35.3% year on year, including steady growth in the U.S. and a growing demand from Ipsen's ex-U.S. partner.

In Neuroscience, sales of Dysport reached €93.8 million, up 9.9%, driven by the good performance in the U.S. both in the therapeutics and aesthetics markets. Over the period, Neuroscience sales represented 15.8% of total Group sales, compared to 16.7% in 2018.

In Rare Diseases, sales of NutropinAqreached €10.5 million, down 13.6% year-on-year, impacted by lower volumes across Europe. Sales of Increlex reached €5.3 million, down 14.7% year-on-year mainly due to lower volumes in the U.S. Over the period, Rare Diseases sales represented 2.6% of total Group sales, compared to 3.5% in 2018.

Consumer Healthcare sales reached €66.3 million, up 3.3%3, driven by the good performance in Russia and Eastern Europe of Fortrans/Eziclen which was up 31.6% year-on-year; the 21.3% growth of Tanakan year-on-year, which benefitted from the low 2018 baseline in Vietnam due to license renewal. The growth of the first quarter was also driven by the higher sales of Smecta, up by 2.0% year-on-year, with a good performance in Russia, France and China, partly offset by some importation delay in Algeria. Over the period, Consumer Healthcare sales represented 11.1% of total Group sales, compared to 13.7% in 2018.

Sales by geographical area

1st Quarter (in million euros) 2019 2018 % Variation Variation at

constant currency

and consolidation

scope3 France 82.0 68.2 20.3% 19.9% Germany 45.4 44.2 2.5% 18.2% Italy 29.8 26.2 13.4% 13.4% United Kingdom 25.2 22.5 11.7% 11.2% Spain 23.8 21.0 13.5% 13.5% Major Western European countries 206.1 182.2 13.1% 16.7% Eastern Europe 47.8 42.5 12.5% 15.0% Other Europe 65.8 66.1 -0.6% -0.3% Other European Countries 113.5 108.6 4.5% 5.6% North America 179.2 133.5 34.2% 23.9% Asia 50.4 39.4 27.8% 24.6% Other countries in the Rest of the world 47.9 46.6 3.0% 3.8% Rest of the World 98.3 86.0 14.4% 13.5% Group Sales 597.2 510.3 17.0% 15.8%

Sales in Major Western European countries reached €206.1 million, up 16.7%3 year-on-year. Over the period, sales in Major Western European countries represented 34.5%3 of total Group sales, compared to 34.9% in 2018.

_______________

3 At constant exchange rates and reflecting a change in the consolidation method for joint arrangements related to the Consumer Healthcare Schwabe partnership. Year-on-year growth excluding foreign exchange impact established by recalculating net sales for the relevant period at the rate used for the previous period.

France - Sales reached €82.0 million, up 19.9% year-on-year, driven by the continued Cabometyx ramp-up, sustained growth of Somatuline, positive sales trends of Decapeptyl and Smecta and the contribution of Prontalgineand Onivyde sales to Ipsen's new ex-U.S. partner since September 2018.

Germany - Sales reached €45.4 million, up 18.2%4 year-on-year, driven by Cabometyxand the strong double-digit growth of Somatuline

Italy Sales reached €29.8 million, up 13.4% year-on-year, mainly driven by Cabometyx and good double-digit growth of Somatuline and Decapeptyl

United Kingdom - Sales reached €25.2 million, up 11.2% year-on-year, driven by the strong performance of Somatuline and Cabometyx

Spain - Sales reached €23.8 million, up 13.5% year-on-year, driven by the Cabometyx contribution and Somatuline sales growth.

Sales in Other European countries reached €113.5 million, up 5.6% year-on-year, driven by the launch of Cabometyx in certain countries and the strong growth of Somatuline. Over the period, sales in the region represented 19.0% of total Group sales, compared to 21.3% in 2018.

Sales in North America reached €179.2 million, up 23.9% year-on-year, driven by continued strong growth of Somatuline, as well as the Onivyde contribution and the good performance of Dysport. Over the period, sales in North America represented 30.0% of total Group sales, compared to 26.2% in 2018.

Sales in the Rest of the World reached €98.3 million, up 13.5% year-on-year, driven by Cabometyx launches in some countries as well as by good performance of Dysport and Decapeptyl, partly offset by an importation delay in Algeria. Over the period, sales in the Rest of the World represented 16.5% of total Group sales, compared to 16.9% in 2018.

_______________

4 At constant exchange rates and reflecting a change in the consolidation method for joint arrangements related to the Consumer Healthcare Schwabe partnership. Year-on-year growth excluding foreign exchange impact established by recalculating net sales for the relevant period at the rate used for the previous period.

