European MultiBrand e-Commerce Store Doti.lt Brings Virtual Fitting Room Experience With AstraFit

Doti.lt has brought the next-generation solution for fit, size, and personalization to Lithuania with AstraFit's virtual dressing room platform.

RIGA, Latvia, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A part of UAB "Tendencija" group, European multi-brand e-commerce store Doti.lt has collaborated with AstraFit, an online fitting room service for fashion e-commerce, to recreate a real-life dressing room virtually on their website.

"AstraFit users at Doti.lt tripled Doti.lt's conversion rate, boosting revenue by 9% within the first two months of integration. Time spent on the website and pages viewed per visit increased by 160% and 100% respectively," said Nikita Dobrynin, CEO and Co-founder of AstraFit.

These figures are remarkable considering the fact that Doti.It already enjoys a high level of returning customers with their customer-oriented approach. It has gathered thousands of items of many Lithuanian brands like Lega, Utenos Trikotaz?as, Atella, Triumph, Belmanetti, Wacoal and many others. The store has also installed AstraFit's widget on its Estonian and Latvian sites www.intymipagunda.lt, www.mimi.lv, www.mimimood.ee.

Unlike size calculators that are only based on fit and size approximations, AstraFit builds a precise 2D body model of the customer virtually, so they not only know the right size but also the correct length of the garment. Taking it up a notch, the online tool provides an easy-to-read summary of recommended sizes, details of the model, the elasticity of the fabric and Natural Human Language description for how the garment fits and feels in different parts of the body based on the customer's body measurements and body shape.

AstraFit's superfast garment digitization system requires measuring only one size of any garment manually to calculate all the other sizes automatically. It works accurately and efficiently even for large numbers.

"AstraFit is a great technology! We are pleased to make it available to our customers," said Aivaras Lisauskas, Co-Owner at UAB "Tendencija".

About AstraFit:

Nikita Dobrynin founded AstraFit in 2012 after working in his family's clothing manufacturing company where he developed a deep understanding of the process of modelling, patterning, creating garments and how clothing should fit human bodies.

Link to the Case Study:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jrcUFQzh3sbiN-vc5zh1rb8Pk-6uhOsy/view?usp=sharing