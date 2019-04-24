Orange Belgium: Solid commercial momentum drives strong growth in retail service revenues

Press release
Embargo until April 24, 2019 at 7:00 am
Regulated information
Financial information for the first quarter of 2019
Solid commercial momentum drives strong growth in retail service revenues
- Mobile postpaid net-adds: + 21k / +53.6% yoy
- Convergence net-adds: +20k / +5.8% yoy
- Revenues: +3.8% yoy / Retail service revenues:+13.5% yoy
- EBITDAaL -3.8% yoy (+14% excluding impact of MVNO revenues)
Q1'19 Belgium operating highlights
- Commercial momentum in mobile postpaid remains solid. The mobile postpaid customer base grew by 21k (+6.9% yoy) to 2.5m subscribers. New customers are increasingly opting for higher tariff plans.
- Convergence net-adds confirms attractiveness of offering. The Love offer remains the best value broadband and TV package in the market. Orange Belgium added 20k subscribers and reached a milestone of 200k Love customers (+64.4% yoy). The convergent mobile subscriber base represents 12.7% of mobile postpaid customers.
- B2C convergent ARPO continued to grow strongly while mobile-only ARPO contracted slightly. B2C convergent ARPO increased 7.7% yoy to €77.4 thanks to the absence of price promotions, revenue from connection fees and the take-up of the fixed line option. Mobile-only postpaid ARPO was 1.1% lighter yoy as growing access revenues did not fully compensate decreasing out-of-bundle revenues.
Orange Belgium: key operating figures
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2019
|change
|Mobile postpaid customer base (in '000)
|2,329
|2,490
|6.9%
|Net adds qoq (in '000)
|14
|21
|53.6%
|Mobile only postpaid ARPO (€ per month)
|21.1
|20.8
|-1.1%
|Convergent customer base (in '000)
|122
|200
|64.4%
|Net adds qoq (in '000)
|19
|20
|5.8%
|B2C convergent ARPO (€ per month)
|71.8
|77.4
|7.7%
|Convergent mobile customer as % mobile contract customer base
|8.0%
|12.7%
|471 bp
Q1'19 consolidated financial highlights
- Revenues increased 3.8% yoy to €318.2m. Retail service revenues continued its growth trajectory (+13.5% yoy). Convergence services (+83.4% yoy) and mobile only services (+3.0% yoy) were again the main growth drivers. The loss in MVNO revenues represents €12.1m.
- EBITDAaL was impacted by the loss of Telenet MVNO revenues. EBITDAaL decreased 3.8% yoy against Q1'18 to €58m. Excluding the MVNO impact, EBITDAaL would have increased 14% yoy due to higher revenues and control of direct costs. Once again, Orange Belgium narrowed the cable operations' EBITDA loss to €1.1m this quarter against a €5.9m loss in Q1'18.
- 2019 financial guidance confirmed. Orange Belgium expects slight revenue growth, EBITDAaL of €285m-€305m and stable eCapex.
Orange Belgium Group: key financial figures
|reported
|comparable
|comparable
|reported
|(in €m)
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2019
|change
|change
|Revenues
|306.6
|318.2
|3.8%
|Retail service revenues
|181.3
|205.7
|13.5%
|EBITDAaL
|N/A
|60.3
|58.0
|-3.8%
|margin
|N/A
|19.7%
|18.2%
|-144 bp
|eCapex
|-31.8
|-36.9
|16.1%
|Operating cash flow1
|28.5
|21.1
|-25.9%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|60.6
|margin
|19.8%
|Capex
|-31.8
|Operating cash flow2
|28.8
|Net financial debt
|295.5
|252.1
1 Operating cash flow defined as EBITDAaL - eCapex
2 Operating cash flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA -Capex
