Orange Belgium: Solid commercial momentum drives strong growth in retail service revenues

Press release

Embargo until April 24, 2019 at 7:00 am

Regulated information

Financial information for the first quarter of 2019

Solid commercial momentum drives strong growth in retail service revenues

Mobile postpaid net-adds: + 21k / +53.6% yoy

Convergence net-adds : + 20k / +5.8% yoy

Revenues: +3.8% yoy / Retail service revenues:+13.5% yoy

EBITDAaL -3.8% yoy (+14% excluding impact of MVNO revenues)

Q1'19 Belgium operating highlights

Commercial momentum in mobile postpaid remains solid. The mobile postpaid customer base grew by 21k (+6.9% yoy) to 2.5m subscribers. New customers are increasingly opting for higher tariff plans.

The mobile postpaid customer base grew by 21k (+6.9% yoy) to 2.5m subscribers. New customers are increasingly opting for higher tariff plans. Convergence net-adds confirms attractiveness of offering. The Love offer remains the best value broadband and TV package in the market. Orange Belgium added 20k subscribers and reached a milestone of 200k Love customers (+64.4% yoy). The convergent mobile subscriber base represents 12.7% of mobile postpaid customers.

The Love offer remains the best value broadband and TV package in the market. Orange Belgium added 20k subscribers and reached a milestone of 200k Love customers (+64.4% yoy). The convergent mobile subscriber base represents 12.7% of mobile postpaid customers. B2C convergent ARPO continued to grow strongly while mobile-only ARPO contracted slightly. B2C convergent ARPO increased 7.7% yoy to €77.4 thanks to the absence of price promotions, revenue from connection fees and the take-up of the fixed line option. Mobile-only postpaid ARPO was 1.1% lighter yoy as growing access revenues did not fully compensate decreasing out-of-bundle revenues.

Orange Belgium: key operating figures

Q1 2018 Q1 2019 change Mobile postpaid customer base (in '000) 2,329 2,490 6.9% Net adds qoq (in '000) 14 21 53.6% Mobile only postpaid ARPO (€ per month) 21.1 20.8 -1.1% Convergent customer base (in '000) 122 200 64.4% Net adds qoq (in '000) 19 20 5.8% B2C convergent ARPO (€ per month) 71.8 77.4 7.7% Convergent mobile customer as % mobile contract customer base 8.0% 12.7% 471 bp

Q1'19 consolidated financial highlights

R evenues increased 3.8% yoy to €318.2m. Retail service revenues continued its growth trajectory (+13.5% yoy). Convergence services (+83.4% yoy) and mobile only services (+3.0% yoy) were again the main growth drivers. The loss in MVNO revenues represents €12.1m.

Retail service revenues continued its growth trajectory (+13.5% yoy). Convergence services (+83.4% yoy) and mobile only services (+3.0% yoy) were again the main growth drivers. The loss in MVNO revenues represents €12.1m. EBITDAaL was impacted by the loss of Telenet MVNO revenues. EBITDAaL decreased 3.8% yoy against Q1'18 to €58m. Excluding the MVNO impact, EBITDAaL would have increased 14% yoy due to higher revenues and control of direct costs. Once again, Orange Belgium narrowed the cable operations' EBITDA loss to €1.1m this quarter against a €5.9m loss in Q1'18.

EBITDAaL decreased 3.8% yoy against Q1'18 to €58m. Excluding the MVNO impact, EBITDAaL would have increased 14% yoy due to higher revenues and control of direct costs. Once again, Orange Belgium narrowed the cable operations' EBITDA loss to €1.1m this quarter against a €5.9m loss in Q1'18. 2019 financial guidance confirmed. Orange Belgium expects slight revenue growth, EBITDAaL of €285m-€305m and stable eCapex.

Orange Belgium Group: key financial figures

reported comparable comparable reported (in €m) Q1 2018 Q1 2018 Q1 2019 change change Revenues 306.6 318.2 3.8% Retail service revenues 181.3 205.7 13.5% EBITDAaL N/A 60.3 58.0 -3.8% margin N/A 19.7% 18.2% -144 bp eCapex -31.8 -36.9 16.1% Operating cash flow1 28.5 21.1 -25.9% Adjusted EBITDA 60.6 margin 19.8% Capex -31.8 Operating cash flow2 28.8 Net financial debt 295.5 252.1

1 Operating cash flow defined as EBITDAaL - eCapex

2 Operating cash flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA -Capex

Attachment