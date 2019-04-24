Invitation to the Adecco Group Q1 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

SIX Swiss Exchange: ADEN

The Adecco Group's Q1 2019 financial results will be released on Tuesday, 7th May, 2019 at 7.00 a.m. (CEST), 6.00 a.m. (BST).

We are pleased to invite you to participate in a telephone conference followed by a Q&A session, to discuss the company's Q1 2019 results. The call will be held on:

Tuesday, 7th May, 2019 at 9.00 a.m. (CEST) 8.00 a.m. (BST)

Webcast

The webcast link is here (https://eur02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2F78449.choruscall.com%2Fdataconf%2Fproductusers%2Fadeccomedia%2Fmediaframe%2F30061%2Findexl.html&data=02%7C01%7CLee.Hewett%40adeccogroup.com%7C2a8f7e234f3742b6e0c108d6c7e5bc98%7Cf30ac191b8b445f29a9be5466cb90c2f%7C0%7C0%7C636916186850316749&sdata=MXM6deXsjK%2FJ%2FCGIhyVrnAlSoDb1NQJEmyF48uZErV0%3D&reserved=0). Participants are advised to register their details 10 minutes prior to the conference call. Presentation slides and sound will be streamed live over the web.

Interactive teleconference

An interactive teleconference with the opportunity to ask questions is also be available. Please call the conference centre 10 minutes prior to the call and quote "Adecco".

The dial-in numbers are as follows:

Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 0613

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Other international numbers are availablehere (https://eur02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.choruscall.ch%2Fdocuments%2FAttended_DI_numbers.pdf&data=02%7C01%7CLee.Hewett%40adeccogroup.com%7C2a8f7e234f3742b6e0c108d6c7e5bc98%7Cf30ac191b8b445f29a9be5466cb90c2f%7C0%7C0%7C636916186850326753&sdata=89so3qtUSxT3tQfYIPxWkHVrm8zn30FZmHZBRjOBAo4%3D&reserved=0)

A replay facility of the presentation and the Q&A session will be available shortly after the conference call and can be accessed any time on our website (https://eur02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.adeccogroup.com%2Finvestors%2Fresults-events-centre%2F&data=02%7C01%7CLee.Hewett%40adeccogroup.com%7C2a8f7e234f3742b6e0c108d6c7e5bc98%7Cf30ac191b8b445f29a9be5466cb90c2f%7C0%7C0%7C636916186850326753&sdata=sJzuePrU6HICjqy%2B5NJltSdFC1lYnoWIq7tPFXJxDuk%3D&reserved=0). If you have any questions about the webcast or conference call, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Kind regards,

The Adecco Group Press Office