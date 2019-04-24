EQS Group-Ad-hoc: CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CEVA Logistics AG: CMA CGM holding more than 98% of CEVA's share capital and voting rights 24-Apr-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Baar, Switzerland, 24 April, 2019 - CEVA Logistics AG ("CEVA") has been informed by CMA CGM S.A. ("CMA CGM") that CMA CGM has, after the elapse of the additional offer period of the public tender offer, purchased additional shares of CEVA on the market. After the settlement of the public tender offer and taking into account these additional shares, CMA CGM now holds more than 98% of the share capital and voting rights of CEVA (as recorded in the commercial register). It is expected that CMA CGM will proceed with the squeeze out procedure and will file the claim for cancellation of the remaining outstanding CEVA shares ("Klage auf Kraftloserklärung") in accordance with art. 137 FMIA as announced in the offer prospectus dated 28 January 2019. *For additional information please contact: * *Investors:* Pierre Benaich SVP Investor Relations pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0048 *Media:* Matthias Hochuli Group Head of Marketing and Communications matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0052 Cathy Howe Pilot Marketing ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381 *CEVA - Making business flow* CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 58,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of US$ 7.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of US$ 260 million in 2018. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com [1] End of ad hoc announcement 802631 24-Apr-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7003b4a5222aa3f86bea6b061249e50c&application_id=802631&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

