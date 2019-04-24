Raytheon Launches Cyber Apprenticeships as Part of £2m Investment in UK Technology Education

LONDON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon launched a new cybersecurity apprenticeship programme in the UK in the latest stage of a £2m investment benefitting British technology education. The new programme will provide opportunities for 70 cyber apprentices each year, with plans in place to certify around 280 over four years.

"By 2021, there will be an estimated shortage of 3 million information security workers worldwide," said James Gray, managing director, cyber and intelligence, Raytheon UK. "Our apprenticeship programme provides training that will both attract and prepare a new generation of cybersecurity experts in the UK who can keep us ahead of emerging threats."

The new two-year programme will offer an alternative career path to three and four-year degree courses. Apprenticeships like this develop in-house skills to face the mounting threat posed by cyberattacks. There are two specialist tracks: cyber intrusion analysts and cybersecurity technologists.

Apprentices will be paid full-time employees and will build skills by combining job experience with teaching sessions and lab time. At the end of the two-year course, successful candidates will be certified as qualified security practitioners.

Raytheon's education investments include a Cyber Academy, which provides university students an intense three-day workshop and capstone exercise on security skills, as well as bursaries offered to support specialist cyber education, workshops and mini-camps.

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister, Anne Milton said, "Cybersecurity skills are in increasing demand from UK businesses, so it is brilliant that Raytheon is leading the way and offering this high-quality apprenticeship programme. This is a fantastic opportunity for apprentices to gain the cutting-edge skills they need to kick-start a highly sought after and rewarding career."

Raytheon already provides hundreds of UK apprenticeships in engineering, in partnership with commercial businesses, as well as the UK's armed forces.

About Raytheon UK

With facilities in Broughton, Waddington, Glenrothes, Harlow, Gloucester and Manchester, Raytheon UK is invested in the British workforce and the development of UK technology. Across the country the company employs 1,700 people and supports 9,000 jobs. As a prime contractor and major supplier to the U.K. Ministry of Defence and other government departments, Raytheon continues to invest in research & development, supporting innovation and technological advances across the country.

Raytheon Professional Services is a global leader in customised training and learning solutions that transform workforce performance. Based in Milton Keynes and Doncaster, the RPS team delivers end-to-end training in over 140 countries and 30 different languages to build and deploy technology-leading training solutions that are aligned with key business objectives.

In 2018, Raytheon generated more than £554 million in sales in the UK.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defence, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries.

Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.