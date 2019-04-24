3Pillar Global Welcomes Dan Calinescu as New VP of Product Development

Addition to leadership team will grow global culture of delivery excellence and high performing development teams

FAIRFAX, Virginia, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, welcomes Dan Calinescu to its growing team as vice president of product development. Calinescu is an established leader in the product development and open source software communities with a history of leading teams to build transformational digital products.

In his new role with 3Pillar Global, Calinescu will lead efforts across the company to bolster its global culture of delivery excellence. He will continue 3Pillar's mission of building high performing development teams that are passionate about delighting customers by partnering with them to build world-class software products.

"Dan's extensive background in developing premier digital products, especially in the mobile space, is an incredible asset to 3Pillar and our development teams," said David DeWolf, CEO and founder of 3Pillar Global. "We are thrilled to have Dan joining us, and we look forward to seeing him put his passion and talent to work helping 3Pillar clients achieve digital transformations."

"I am excited to hit the ground running at 3Pillar," Calinescu said. "For years I have admired 3Pillar's team-driven, product-first culture, and I'm thrilled to now be a part of it. I look forward to helping our product development teams continue to hone their craft and build the very best products for our clients."

Calinescu joins 3Pillar after more than 10 years growing his open source community Fluid Trends, which gathers product developers together to build human-centered digital products through a unique development methodology that blends psychology, neuroscience, storytelling, and technical skill to fuel digital innovation that empowers people.

Calinescu was previously knowledge manager at software development firm Evozon, where he helped build the company's mobile app development division; development and innovation leader at multinational software company SDL plc, where he established an innovation lab and launched a mobile app that garnered more than 500,000 users; director of development and co-founder at Five Mobile, Inc., leading a team of software engineers and establishing the company as one of the premiere mobile agencies on the East Coast in the early AppStore era; and product development team lead at Tira Wireless, Inc., where he managed teams of developers through the launch of several flagship product releases. Over the course of his career, Calinescu has helped many global brands, like Disney, Warner Brothers, MapQuest, The Associated Press, Sony, Namco, THQ, Nielsen and Visa, build successful mobile products.

