Raketech Recruits a New Chief Operating Officer (COO)

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raketech, a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, has recruited Oskar Mühlbach as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Oskar Mühlbach has many years of experience from some of the Nordic region's most successful e-commerce and iGaming companies. He joins Raketech from the role of Chief Ventures Officer and Managing Director of Mr Green's digital media agency Green Media. Among other positions, he has been a member of the management team at Footway Group and COO of Lensway.

Oskar Mühlbach will start his new position as COO on May 1, 2019, joining the senior management team and will take charge of Raketech's geographic expansion and digital user experience.

Michael Holmberg, CEO at Raketech said: "With a solid background working in senior roles in digital businesses, Oskar fulfils all criteria needed for the COO role. The appointment is part of our global ambitions, where we will continue to grow organically and via M&A both in the Nordics and other regions."

Raketech's future COO, Oskar Mühlbach added: "The gaming market is changing, and it is vital for all companies to optimise their business models and become even more digital in their way of working. When Raketech continues to expand, I believe one of my most important tasks is to secure high scalability when entering new markets."

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products in primarily the Nordic region and the UK. Through some 20 flagship brands, Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker RAKE.

