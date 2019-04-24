CellaVision AB presents the first quarter for 2019 on May 7 at 11:00 CET

The information was submitted to the public on April 24, 2018 at 8:20 CET

CellaVision AB (publ) will publish the interim report for the first quarter on May 7, 2019 at 8:20 CET. The report will be available at www.cellavision.com (http://www.cellavision.com/)

In connection with the release of the interim report analysts, investors and media are hereby invited to a telephone conference and audio webcast at 11:00 CET where Zlatko Rihter, President & CEO, will present and comment the report.

The presentation will be in English via a conference call or audio webcast:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cellavision-q1-2019 (https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cellavision-q1-2019)

Phone number for the conference:

SE: +46856642705

UK: +443333009260

US: 18446251570

No pre-registration is required. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to facilitate a timely start.



About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the companys 17 local market support organizations covering 32 countries. In 2018, sales were SEK 365 million and the company's growth target is 15 % per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list.

Read more at www.cellavision.com (http://www.cellavision.com/)

