M1 Legal Resolve ECC Timeshare Case With €20,684 Payout

Over €135,000 secured in eight settlements against Spanish company

LONDON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Scottish couple has won €20,684 in the Spanish courts in the latest victory by M1 Legal against a company accused of mis-sold timeshares.

Walter and Nancy Shankley - in their 60s and from Lanark - said they were overcome with joy after the victory and were full of praise at the success of M1 Legal, the Malaga based team of lawyers specialising in timeshare contract law.

It is the third victory by M1 in judgements against Anfinpan S.L. totalling €45,091, and M1 lawyers have also negotiated a further five out of court settlements totalling €90,000.

The Shankleys, who have recently retired, said: "We are so happy to get rid of this timeshare."

They paid £11,500 in 1999 for a July week in their two bedroom apartment but maintenance fees have tripled. "We were told it was our apartment for 99 years and we could pass it down to our family - but we just did not want to burden them with it," said Walter.

In September 2017 the couple saw an advert for European Consumer Claims Ltd, the UK and Europe's leading experts in helping to release people from unwanted timeshare contracts and making claims for people to get their money back. ECC assigned the case to their legal experts M1 Legal. "They were very helpful," said Nancy. "They said it would take 18 months and that is how long it took." Walter added: "As long as you are patient and do not expect things to happen in 24 hours, we would recommend them to anyone."

Their case was heard in the Las Palmas court resulting in a judgement against Anfinpan S.L. who were trading as Airtours in their dealings with the Shankleys. The judge declared their contract with the Shankleys was null and void.

M1 Legal lawyer Patricia Criado said: "This is another important victory where the resort has not complied with Spanish law - the contract was in perpetuity which means no end date; also, the building and land registry information were not disclosed.

"Our team aims to deliver the best results for clients within a reasonable timeframe. We were very happy with the result and are pleased to be able to help consumers coerced into buying timeshares by unethical methods."

About M1 Legal

Maxima 1 Legal S.L. is a Malaga based team of lawyers specialising in timeshare contract law, regulated by the Claims Management Regulator in respect of regulated claims under registration number FRN 836561 www.m1legal.com



