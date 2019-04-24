Opsgility Announces Democratized Learning for All

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsgility, LLC announced today they have democratized learning for new and tenured IT Professionals with the launch of Skill Me Up , their best in class blended learning platform.

Unlike traditional learning companies, Skill Me Up offers users a holistic learning approach combining instructor-led and on-demand courses with hands-on labs, industry expert webinars and hackathons for students to develop and prove their skills. This industry disruptive product allows users to design skills transformation plans to custom fit their learning style and schedule as they upskill or reskill for just $149 a month, a self-investment equal to a daily specialty coffee.

Learners can select from many IT professional, cloud-first or role-based certification paths among hundreds of courses supporting their digital career goals for independent or team learning. Skill Me Up monthly subscription offers:

Virtual instructor-led courses and hands-on labs covering the most current and requested technologies available in a flexible and rolling weekly schedule with average course completion in under six weeks

Live Hacks, single day global hackathons to test and prove skills learned, complete with badging levels from Opsgility

Industry expert webinars covering relevant topics and technologies across all skillset levels for today's IT and Cloud Professionals with learning paths across major cloud technologies including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and role-based learning paths focusing on today's hottest IT careers

Role-based certification paths for six identified Microsoft cloud roles of Azure Administrator, Azure Solutions Architect, Azure Developer, Azure DevOps, Microsoft 365 Desktop Administrator and Microsoft 365 Enterprise Administrator

Unlimited monthly access to hundreds of on-demand courses and labs focused on training today's IT and Cloud Professionals

Community feature where students interact with Skill Me Up 's globally recognized expert authors to further help with knowledge share across the user base

's globally recognized expert authors to further help with knowledge share across the user base Learning Managers assigned to Enterprise customers to guide and support Admins on site features, learning plans, student engagement and reporting

Learners at any technical skillset level can begin a digital skills transformation with the unprecedented access and support of globally recognized experts in the Skill Me Up community to upskill or reskill to meet their career goals.

Michael Washam, Opsgility CEO, remarked, "This takes digital skills transformation to the masses and enable millions of people, regardless of current skill level or geography, to create learning plans that support their digital career goals for a fraction of other learning products' cost or scheduled work disruption. It democratizes learning for all."

Anchored by its team of globally recognized industry experts, including Microsoft Azure MVPs, Microsoft Insiders, and Amazon AWS Heroes, Opsgility's ability to create customized content in an on-demand and blended learning experience delivers flexible training curricula to meet individual or team learning needs. This distinct advantage sets Skill Me Up apart from any learning platform or company available to individual or Enterprise learners.

Future phases will include a mobile application so users can continue learning on the go, regardless of their environment.

Read more about Opsgility: http://www.opsgility.com

Related Links

http://www.skillmeup.com/live