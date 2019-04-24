NNIT A/S: NNIT acquires Swiss-based consultancy business

This press release expands upon Company Announcement 6/2019, published April 24, 2019, 09.35 a.m. CET.



NNIT acquires Swiss-based consultancy business



Access to leading experts within life sciences IT expands NNIT's portfolio of services to the life sciences industry.



Copenhagen, April 24, 2019 -NNIT A/S announces that it has acquired Halfmann Goetsch Partner AG (HGP). The acquisition provides NNIT with a stronger presence in European life sciences hubs Frankfurt and Basel, and strengthens its position as an international leading IT transformation partner for life sciences companies.



HGP, recognized and referenced as one of the strongest providers of IT compliance and quality management services to primarily pharmaceutical companies, is headquartered in Basel close to NNIT's Swiss office in Zürich. Furthermore, the company has delivery centers in Frankfurt and Singapore, and a nearshore office in Krakow.

HGP started out in Basel in 2008 as a business consultancy dedicated to IT compliance services to the pharmaceutical industry, and clients include companies such as Merck, Novartis and Hoffmann La-Roche.

With more than 10 years in business, the company employs 70 experts with extensive experience delivering highly specialized offerings such as Information Risk Management, Computer System Validation (CSV), Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Implementation, Data Privacy (GDPR), Data Integrity, Good Manufacturing Practices, Track & Trace and Audit Readiness.

Data collection intensifies within life sciences, and at the same time regulatory requirements increase with industry-specific regulation and general data privacy laws. As the technological opportunities and the pressure for legal compliance increase, the market for risk management and validation of data systems grows significantly.

With a flexible consultancy base and access to top subject matter experts from across the international life sciences IT arena, Halfmann Goetsch Partner AG offers the industry leading approach to compliance excellence.

"Beyond the perfect geographical match in line with NNIT's strategic plan to strengthen presence in the European life sciences hubs; Basel and Frankfurt, our employees complement each other very well," explains Per Kogut, CEO, NNIT:



"Together we share a deep understanding of IT compliance and regulatory requirements for life sciences companies."

Combined with NNIT's existing quality management portfolio, HGP's excellence, reputation and network within IT compliance is expected to generate cross sales synergies. Synergies are also expected within pharmaceutical production, where HGP's thought leadership fits well with NNIT's existing portfolio of IT-services.

"We are excited to become part of the NNIT Group and continue our successful development," says Thomas Halfmann, founder and partner of Halfmann Goetsch Partner. He continues: "Benefitting from NNIT's global delivery model we will continue to deliver high quality solutions using our capabilities and world class skills within life sciences IT. Our shared understanding of IT compliance and regulatory requirements constitutes a perfect match."

Following the acquisition HGP will be integrated in NNIT, and management will continue in the leadership of the European life sciences business.



In May 2017, NNIT acquired SCALES Group.In October 2018, NNIT acquired Valiance Partners .



***

More information

Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, hhey@nnit.com

About Halfmann Goetsch Partner AG

https://www.hgp.ag/



About NNIT

NNIT is an international consultancy in the development, implementation, validation and operation of IT for the life sciences industry. Globally, NNIT A/S has more than 3,200 employees. www.nnit.com

Attachment