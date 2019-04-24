List Rechtsanwalts GmbH: YES to Underground Cables - NO to Polluting High Voltage Powerlines

Electricity supply companies should put an end to polluting high voltage powerlines. Online petition to the European Parliament

WIEN, Austria, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of a number of interested parties, we have set up an online petition to the European Parliament. The petition can be accessed with the following link:

https://www.openpetition.de/petition/online/yes-to-underground-cables-no-to-polluting-high-voltage-powerlines

Our goal is to protect Austria and the European environment from high voltage powerlines, now and in the future.

It is our hope that this petition will be supported by European parliamentarians before and after the European elections of 2019.

The reasoned approval of the 380-kV high voltage powerline in Salzburg and the 110-kV projects is a clear demonstration of how urgent the need is to address this matter at the level of the European Parliament, so that the electricity supply companies are forced to adopt a more responsible attitude.

What do we want to change

As a law firm representing a range of stakeholders, we attach particular importance to ensuring that the power supply to EU citizens complies with the latest, safest and most environmentally sound standards.

Electricity transport in the European Union is currently almost exclusively via power transmission lines.

Ground cables should be used for future installations.

After the EU elections in 2019, the Council of the European Union and the EU Parliament should firstly establish the "State of the art of power supply for overhead lines and underground cables".

We want to protect the beautiful home countries of our EU from negative consequences, such as the massive disfigurements caused by thousands of kilometers of overhead power lines, and leave our children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren an environment without meaningless environmental destruction.

We need the support of those political groups that are committed to the people and to an intact environment.

Reasons

Earth cables are in contrast to power lines sustainable, reliable and visually inconspicuous. E-smog: with lateral distance dramatic decrease in field strength; a few meters are enough. Transmission losses with underground cables are approx. 50% lower! larger diameters are possible with earth cable. No forest fire danger. Example Northern California : Location Paradise 86 deaths at "Camp Fire" in the summer of 2018. Pacific Gas & Electric Co - Largest US energy supplier went bankrupt January 2019! Swiss Federal Court: Case Riniken AG - Judgement BGE 137 II 266



The judgment removes all previous negative views of the underground cable.

The reliability of underground cables is 7 times (!) better than overhead lines



(previous claim until then was just the other way around).

Ground wiring is only 1.6 times more expensive than an overhead line (previous claim until then was 11-40 times) The transport losses of a ground cabling are 3-4 times lower than for an overhead line and must be credited for a period of 80 years. (previously disregarded) The soil warming amounts to maximum 1 ° C (previous assertion 4-8 ° C)

Further inquiry note:

List Rechtsanwalts GmbH

Weimarerstraße 55/1, 1180 Vienna

E-Mail: office@ralist.at

Phone: +43-1-908189811 or +43-6607666086