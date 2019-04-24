Outstanding Performance Continues: IFS reports 67% Increase in License Revenue and 69% Adjusted EBITDA Growth

LINKÖPING, Sweden, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter that ended March 31, 2019.

IFS CEO Darren Roos commented, "Our customer obsession continues to drive our financial results as we once more massively outpace the market, and our numbers speak for themselves. As the fastest growing ERP company of scale, we are well positioned to capture a much bigger piece of the market in 2019 and beyond. The legacy ERP vendors are extorting their customers and, as we see clearly in our numbers, these very customers are choosing a partner who knows that being customer-centric is so much more than a slogan. Customers no longer accept the annual audits, the made-up compliance tricks, or the upgrade ultimatums, which have become the new normal. Quite simply, customers are realizing IFS is a better alternative."

Business Performance: Financial and Operational Highlights for Q1 2019

Net revenue for the quarter increased 29% to $154 million USD on the back of a remarkable 67% growth in license revenue, mainly driven by a massive influx of new customers across the globe. These outstanding results confirm both the capabilities of IFS's offering and the company's focus on providing sensible enterprise applications that deliver value. This was validated just last week in the IDC MarketScape for SaaS & Cloud ERP recognizing IFS's market leading capabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by nearly 70% during the quarter. While increased revenue was the major driver behind the increase in profits, IFS has focused on significantly reducing the historical investments in the parts of the business which were either non-core, or not contributing value to customers. This singular focus on what customers appreciate-and what they need to continue to challenge their respective industries-remains the guiding principle at IFS. IFS sees the opportunity to continue to incrementally expand its margins as the business grows to scale.

IFS's focus is to provide customers with a solution that is quick to deploy, always offers the latest capability and at a lower total cost of ownership than the alternatives. IFS is committed to do this whether its customers choose to deploy on premises or in the cloud. In Q1, more net-new IFS customers chose to deploy their IFS solutions in the cloud than ever before. This growth is underpinned by a sound technology partnership with Microsoft Azure to offer customers a secure, global platform across 54 Azure regions, more than any other cloud provider.

The outlook for the second quarter remains positive as the pipeline and ongoing analyst recognition provide the foundation for an excellent 2019 and beyond. In the last month alone, IFS has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for EAM for Asset Intensive Industries, a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for SaaS & Cloud ERP and a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management Software-a recognition the company has received for the fourth time in a row.

Note: revenue growth figures based on Swedish Krona Q1 2019 versus Q1 2018 and are reported in actual currency.

Learn more at www.ifsworld.com/corp/company/financial-results/.

