Malawian independent power producer JCM Matswani Solar Corp Limited is planning a PV plant in Golomoti, 100km south east of Lilongwe. The project will sell power to utility ESCOM under a long-term PPA.Independent power producer JCM Matswani Solar Corp Limited has called for expressions of interest to select contractors for engineering, procurement and construction and for operations and maintenance services for a 20 MW solar plant at Golomoti, central Malawi. The project, according to Canadian private equity firm JCM Power, will feature Tier 1 PV panels and string inverters and will include construction ...

