The "Europe Smart Pigging Market by Technology, Application, End-user and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe smart pigging market reached $79.8 million in 2018 and will exhibit a moderate growth rate during 2019-2025, driven by a continuous adoption of smart PIGs (pipeline inspection gauges) in various applications across the region.

Europe Smart Pigging Market report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe smart pigging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Application, End-user and Country.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe smart pigging market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the author's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Technology

3.1 Market Overview by Technology

3.2 Europe Market of Smart Pigging with Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL) Technology 2014-2025

3.3 Europe Market of Smart Pigging with Ultrasonic Test (UT) Technology 2014-2025

3.4 Europe Market of Smart Pigging with Caliper Technology 2014-2025

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Europe Smart Pigging Market for Crack and Leak Detection 2014-2025

4.3 Europe Smart Pigging Market for Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection 2014-2025

4.4 Europe Smart Pigging Market for Geometry Measurement and Bend Detection 2014-2025

4.5 Europe Smart Pigging Market for Other Applications 2014-2025

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by End-user

5.1 Market Overview by End-user

5.2 Europe Smart Pigging Market for Gas Pipelines 2014-2025

5.3 Europe Smart Pigging Market for Oil Pipelines 2014-2025

5.4 Europe Smart Pigging Market for Chemical Pipelines 2014-2025

5.5 Europe Smart Pigging Market for Other End-users 2014-2025

6 European Market 2014-2025 by Country

6.1 Overview of European Market

6.2 Germany

6.3 Italy

6.4 Russia

6.5 UK

6.6 France

6.7 Rest of European Market

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles

8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

